Kate Bush Praises ‘Stranger Things’ For Giving Her Music ‘A Whole New Lease on Life’

Christian Zilko
·2 min read

One of the most popular shows of the streaming era, “Stranger Things” has cultivated a massive audience by threading the needle between 1980s nostalgia and contemporary storytelling. Since its debut in 2016, the series has stoked fond memories of everything from classic Amblin science fiction movies to products like Eggo waffles.

The new season, which dropped its first batch of episodes in May, is no exception. While the new episodes contain plenty of period references, one that has caught particular attention is the use of Kate Bush’s 1985 song “Running Up That Hill,” which is frequently played during pivotal moments in Season 4. And the new season’s massive viewing numbers suggest that Netflix has certainly provided many, many fans with opportunities to hear the song.

More from IndieWire

The show brought the song newfound popularity by introducing it to a new generation of listeners (and perhaps reminding some older audiences of the song’s existence). Bush’s streaming numbers have skyrocketed and the song began to chart, even hitting #1 on iTunes at one point.

Now, Bush herself has weighed in on the phenomenon, issuing a rare statement about “Stranger Things” via her website.

“You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of ‘Stranger Things’ has recently been released on Netflix,” Bush wrote. “It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too! Because of this, ‘Running Up That Hill’ is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song.”

While it is unclear if Bush was a fan of the hit Netflix series before it used her song, she certainly is one now. Like the rest of the show’s massive audience, she is eagerly anticipating the rest of Season 4.

“I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July,” she wrote.

The first seven episodes of “Stranger Things 4” are currently streaming on Netflix, with the remainder of the season debuting on Friday, July 1.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ‘Stranger Things 4': Jamie Campbell Bower Explains Why He Was ‘All in’ on His Character From the Beginning

    The actor spoke with TheWrap about his big reveal and what songs would help him escape the "Mind Layer"

  • Kate Bush Just Responded To Her Stranger Things Viral Moment

    To say Kate Bush doesn’t make many public statements is an understatement. The iconic singer-songwriter has kept a typically low profile since she completed her London residency show, Before the Dawn, in 2014. However, she does want Stranger Things fans to know that she’s enjoying her unexpected viral moment brought about by the Netflix hit. Without wishing to give anything away, Bush’s classic ’80s song “Running Up That Hill” is used in an especially emotional scene from the new season. “I watc

  • ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume 1 Ending Explained: Wait, What?

    We break down that super-sized Volume 1 finale

  • Crews Contain Wildfire in Athens Suburb

    Smoke filled the air in Glyfada, Greece, on June 4 after wildfires broke out in the area.Footage recorded in Glyfada, which is south of Athens, shows a helicopter flying through a cloud of smoke, flames burning through vegetation, and a view from inside a vehicle driving through a smoke-filled area.Local media reported several fires broke out on Saturday, but were contained by Sunday. All crews were expected to be able to leave the area by Sunday afternoon, Kathimerini said. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful

  • Stamkos on playoff star power: 'We don't care who who's playing who'

    Steven Stamkos says that while star matchups like Connor McDavid & Nathan MacKinnon are good for the growth of the game, winning is all that matters for the Tampa Bay Lightning at this time of year.

  • Borjan, Buchanan, Charron named Canada Soccer's top players for May

    Milan Borjan, Kadeisha Buchanan and Samuel Charron have been named Canada Soccer’s top players for the month for May. Borjan, a goalkeeper from Hamilton, helped Red Star Belgrade clinch a fifth Serbian league title in a row. He scored on a penalty in added time in Red Star's 3-1 season-ending win over FK Voždovac on May 22. Borjan helped Red Star win their second Serbian Cup in a row four days later with a 2-1 win over FK Partizan. Buchanan, a centre back from Brampton, Ont., won her fifth UEFA

  • Avalanche emerge from Game 1 chaos to take wild series-opener over Oilers

    Thirteen different players found the back of the net in a completely ridiculous Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday night.

  • Stampeders stomp past Elks 37-7 in pre-season test

    EDMONTON — Dedrick Mills had two touchdown strikes as the Calgary Stampeders improved to 2-0 in CFL pre-season play Friday with a convincing 37-7 victory over the Edmonton Elks. The Elks dropped to 1-1 in exhibition action. Calgary got on the scoreboard first, early in the opening quarter, as a punt block by George Obinna eventually led to a one-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Tommy Stevens. The Stampeders struck on their second possession as well, getting a 32-yard field goal from Keiran B

  • Delierre aiming for a third national title as national squash playdowns go outdoors

    After two decades on the Pro Squash Association tour, Shawn Delierre's career plan took a detour at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the sports world on hold, the Montreal native wanted to help the worsening situation in Quebec's hospitals and long-term care homes. He became a Canadian Red Cross support aide so he could help at various living facilities in the province. It led to more training and eventually a full-time job as a nurse's assistant. Now that tour play has resumed, Delierre

  • No Dustin? No problem. RBC Canadian Open unfazed by Johnson's withdrawal

    TORONTO — Dustin Johnson was once the face of the RBC Canadian Open but years after he won the men's national golf championship his sudden withdrawal from the PGA Tour event isn't having a significant impact on the tournament's ticket sales. Johnson, who won the Canadian Open in 2018, announced on Tuesday that he would not be playing next week at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto. Instead, Johnson entered the 48-man field for the first Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational, a new rival

  • Jon Cooper and the Lightning face their toughest test

    The Tampa Bay Lightning find themselves looking for answers against a hot New York Rangers team as the dream of winning the Stanley Cup for a third consecutive year looks less and less likely.

  • Bruins' Bergeron wins Selke Trophy for record 5th time

    Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward for a record-breaking fifth time. The honor unveiled Sunday before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final could be Bergeron's last if he decides to retire on the verge of his 37th birthday. He does not have a contract for next season and has declined to say whether he plans to come back for a 19th season. Bergeron wouldn't be calling it a career because of diminished performance. He is still on to

  • Captain Kirk: Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk homers twice in 6-5 win over White Sox

    TORONTO — Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was two questions in to his post-game media availability Tuesday night when he took a few seconds to adjust his uniform. "I'm still sweating," he said with a smile. The perspiration was understandable given that his team had managed to hang on for yet another one-run win. Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run homers to power Toronto to a 6-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox and help the Blue Jays extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.

  • Canadian soccer team tweaking play ahead of World Cup in Qatar

    VANCOUVER — With Canada's spot at the 2022 World Cup clinched, the men's national soccer team is looking at how it can tweak its game before taking the field in Qatar. The team came together in Vancouver this week, where it will host Panama in a friendly match on Sunday. The Canadians want to get results and see good performances during the current international window, said defender Alistair Johnston, but they're also working on how they want to play when the World Cup begins in November. “We u

  • Espinal's three-run ninth-inning blast not enough as Jays fall 8-6 to Twins

    TORONTO — A Santiago Espinal three-run ninth-inning blast to go with earlier solo shots from George Springer, Alejandro Kirk and Matt Chapman fell short in the Toronto Blue Jays’ 8-6 rubber-match loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. Espinal’s one-out homer gave the Blue Jays (31-22) their 22nd round-tripper in their last 11 games. But four batters later, Bo Bichette grounded out to third to end the game, leaving runners on first and third. Minnesota leadoff hitter Luis Arraez belted four singl

  • New York's Kid Line engineers Rangers' Game 1 rout of Lightning

    Igor Shesterkin and New York's "Kid Line" paved the way for a big win at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final.

  • Kid Line helping Rangers get first series lead this playoffs

    The New York Rangers’ third line has been making valuable contributions all season, and the trio’s success in Game 1 against Tampa Bay is a big reason the team finally has a lead during a postseason series. Dubbed ‘The Kid Line’ because of their ages — Filip Chytil is 22, Alexis Lafrenière 20 and Kaapo Kakko 21 — the three combined for five points in New York's 6-2 victory Wednesday night in the series opener. Now they'll look to keep it going when the Rangers host the Lightning in Game 2 on Fri

  • Eight is Enough: Twins dump Blue Jays 9-3 to end Toronto's eight-game win streak

    TORONTO — For a few innings Friday night, it looked like the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays were going to have a back-and-forth slugfest with the ball carrying in the spring air at Rogers Centre. The Minnesota bullpen had other plans, completely shutting down the Toronto offence to help end the Blue Jays' eight-game winning streak. Kyle Garlick and Jose Miranda hit two homers apiece and Byron Buxton added a two-run shot as Minnesota dumped Toronto 9-3. Twins starter Chi Chi Gonzalez gave

  • Canada-Panama soccer game cancelled amid contract dispute

    VANCOUVER — A men's soccer exhibition match between Canada and Panama has been cancelled amid a contract dispute between the Canadian players and the sport's national governing body. Canada Soccer confirmed the match, scheduled for Sunday at Vancouver's B.C. Place, had been cancelled less than two hours before kickoff. A pair of training sessions scheduled for Friday and Saturday had previously been scrapped. Canada Soccer issued a statement late Saturday night saying it is "currently in discuss

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Saturday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Western Conference final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the