Kate Bosworth Shares Tropical Bikini Photo for 39th Birthday: 'Blue Crushed'

There is no denying that Kate Bosworth is beach ready!

Nearly 20 years after the release of Blue Crush, the actress celebrated her 39th birthday by posting a series of Instagram images of herself rocking a turquoise bikini as she posed along the shoreline and on a horse while on a tropical getaway.

The Remember the Titans star captioned the picture, "This is 39 :) 🏄🏼‍♀️💙✨"

Naturopathic doctor Nigma Talib sweetly commented, "I love this pic and Colour of bikini … glad you posted this is 🔥" and Bosworth's reply left no doubt she knew her bikini look was reminiscent of her role as Anne Marie in 2002's Blue Crush.

"blue crushed 💙," she responded in the comment section of her post.

Bosworth previously opened up about the possibility of a sequel to Blue Crush when she virtually reunited with her costars Michelle Rodriguez and Sanoe Lake in honor of the film's 18th anniversary in 2020.

"I'll put my life on the line again. I don't mind, for a sequel," she joked.

Rodriguez shared the same sentiment, adding, "I would totally, man. I love you girls and I love Hawaii. You don't have to ask me twice."

""Yes, obviously. 100 percent," Lake shared.

Blue Crush tells the story of three young friends as they train for a surf competition Hawaii's North Shore area and is based on Susan Orlean's magazine article Surf Girls of Maui.

In 2011, a direct-to-video film titled Blue Crush 2 was released, but it is not connected to the original film despite the title.

The original cast even discussed the pilot for the potential sequel.

"We could probably be the teachers in this one," she said, before Lake proposed that the characters could put a spotlight on the environment.

"Yeah, now I think the big thing in that world is the preservation of the biosphere," Rodriguez agreed. "I think that Mother Nature is hurting because of all the things that we've been doing as a society, as a global population. There's definitely room to explore how that's affecting the world of people who really live in nature."