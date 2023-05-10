Kate Bosworth, 40, just recreated her *iconic* 'Blue Crush' bikini aesthetic from 2002

Raymond Hall - Getty Images

If I had to name Kate Bosworth's most iconic role, it would have to be her depiction of Anne Marie Chadwick in Blue Crush. The 2002 cult-classic film depicts the then-teenager and her two friends pursuing the dream of surfing on Hawaii's famed North Shore. In addition to becoming a memorable on-screen depiction of female athletes in the pro-surfing space, the movie also has a distinct aesthetic consisting of bucket hats, board shorts, and bikinis. Now, the 40-year-old has just gone and recreated her nostalgic noughties look on the cover of Marie Clarie UK, and the pics are incredible.

Speaking to the publication, Kate explains that Blue Crush was a major step for her both personally and professionally. "I always say there are different experiences in your life that feel like a vital organ that makes you. Blue Crush is like my heart – it was the domino that set everything else into motion."

In the new shoot, Kate can be seen revisiting Oahu's shores in glorious swimwear, including a hibiscus print bikini and long-sleeve one-piece. See the pics for yourself here:

The cover shoot ties in with Kate's new Roxy collaboration, which launches today [May 10] and features plenty of 2000s-inspired surfer chic staples, ranging from platform flip flops and crochet knit dresses to, of course, plenty of epic swimwear.

Here are our favourite pieces from the throwback collaboration:

Yep, we know what we'll be wearing for beach holidays this summer!

