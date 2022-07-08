Kate Bock Launches 'Effortless' New Jewelry Collab with Alexa Leigh — Shop the Pieces

Kate Bock X Alexa Leigh collection

Gaby Epel

Kate Bock is breaking into the jewelry business.

The model, entrepreneur and newlywed launched a limited-edition capsule with Alexa Leigh in June — and both pieces will blend seamlessly with anything in your wardrobe.

Each necklace, which is designed to be an effortless, finishing touch to any outfit, is 18K gold filled and has multiple layers for chic sophistication. Making the line even more special to her, Bock named each piece after someone important in her life.

The Demi, named after the daughter of Bock's close friend Briana Yates Lengyel, has herringbone and link chains with a crystal teardrop charm. Bock showed off the delicate necklace on Instagram along with a sweet photo of the real Demi in her life. The necklace retails for $195.

The Edie, named after Bock's grandfather Eddie, is a three-piece layered ball chain with an emerald charm. The model also showed off this necklace on Instagram, alongside a photo of her "beloved" grandfather. The necklace retails for $295.

The Love Kate founder shared the news of her collection on Instagram in June, writing, "I'm so excited to finally share my partnership with @alexaleigh to introduce two exclusive, limited edition pieces. I love both of these necklaces so much and can't wait for you to have the chance to love them too!!"

RELATED: See All the Photos from Kevin Love and Kate Bock's Glam N.Y.C. Wedding Weekend

The Alexa Leigh collection was only one of the major milestones in Bock's life in June: She also married NBA star Kevin Love at the end of the month. Wearing custom Ralph Lauren, Bock walked down the aisle at the New York Public Library with her friends and family — including LeBron James and Adele — in attendance.

Kate Bock X Alexa Leigh collection

Gaby Epel

Bock's Grace Kelly-inspired wedding dress was the perfect complement to her Gatsby-inspired ceremony, and she told PEOPLE in June that working with the Ralph Lauren team was a "dream come true."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"There is no brand more timeless and chic, which is exactly what I envisioned for my wedding day," Bock, 34, says. "We collaborated on the vision for my dress and how it fit in with my wedding day — a black and white ball evoking old-school NYC glamor, inspired by The Great Gatsby, Sinatra, the Hollywood icons of the '50s and '60s. They perfectly understood what I dreamed of for my dress and put my vision through the iconic Ralph Lauren lens to make it truly one of a kind."

Story continues

Kate Bock and Kevin Love Wedding

ALLAN ZEPEDA

Her wedding dress, which Bock referred to as a "piece of art," was just one of her outfits from her dreamy wedding weekend, organized by wedding planner Marcy Blum. Bock also wore an Oscar de la Renta dress and jacket for her rehearsal dinner and two Danielle Frankel dresses for her reception and afterparty.

RELATED: All About Kate Bock and Kevin Love's Wedding Day Style, from Her 3 Dresses to His Air Force Ones

"I went to try on multiple dresses at different boutiques to get some ideas and shapes to give me inspiration for direction," Bock tells PEOPLE of finding her Danielle Frankel reception dress. "When I tried on this specific dress at Danielle Frankel, it was just perfect. I loved that it felt like I was just dripping in silk. It felt perfect for our old-school glamor-inspired night."

Since her big day, Bock has continued to share photos from her wedding, gushing on Instagram over the events and the people she shared it with — most notably her new husband.

In one gorgeous photo set from June 29, Bock wrote, "It was everything. The ceremony was perfect, the venue glowed, the guests were endless smiling and we couldn't have felt more loved. We only wish we could have lived through every moment for longer."