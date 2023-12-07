Kate Beckinsale’s Unrecognizable “Blob” Just Ushered in Her Blonde Girl Era

And you can tell she’s feeling it.

They say blondes have more fun, and the celebrities appear to be proving the sentiment true this fall, between Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Kim Kardashian. The latest star to jump on the blonde bandwagon and sport this season’s hottest dye job is none other than Kate Beckinsale.

On Wednesday, the actress elevated her baby blonde highlights by fully committing to all over platinum. The newly-blonde bombshell was photographed at the Roger Vivier Holiday Dinner in Pacific Palisades, California, debuting a chin-grazing blonde bob with tousled waves and wispy face-framing bangs perfected by celeb hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos. She teamed the "blob" (a new term coined by Giannetos) with an all-red ‘fit featuring a satin jacket adorned with a gold chain layered over a peekaboo scalloped bra and coordinating high-waisted puddle pants. A pair of towering red glittery peep-toe heels, a coordinating clutch, diamond drop earrings, and a smattering of diamond rings rounded out her look.

As for the rest of her glam, Kate continued her lady-in-red moment with bold crimson lips, feathered lashes, and highlighted cheeks.

"Lovely intimate dinner dinner for #gheradofelloni, Creative Director of @rogervivier, hosted by @laurabrown99 and @kiernanshipka. Two girls nights in a row ❤️ lucky me," she captioned the post with a series of snaps documenting her new blonde locks.

Kate's new 'do comes less than 24 hours after she spent her evening honoring women at the 2023 Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration in Los Angeles. For the event, she slipped into a floor-sweeping, long-sleeve black gown embellished with multicolored jewels and mid-drift baring cut-outs from Zuhair Murad's Fall-Winter 2023/24 ready-to-wear collection. A bright blue clutch and massive diamond earrings provided the finishing touches to her glamorous look. She styled her caramel brunette hair (at the time) in an intricate twisted updo adorned with a black ribboned bow and teamed her glittery eyeshadow with a glossy pink pout.



