Kate Beckinsale sends support to Chrissy Teigen and reveals she suffered miscarriage at 20 weeks

Kate Beckinsale at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts February, 2020 in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Kate Beckinsale has sent public support to Chrissy Teigen, revealing she felt "grief, shame and shock" after suffering a miscarriage of her own.

US star Teigen and husband John Legend announced on social media they had lost their unborn baby last week with a series of candid photos.

But the pair faced some negativity at they way in which they shared the news, and Hollywood star Beckinsale is the latest high profile person to support the couple.

The 47-year-old told of suffering a miscarriage at twenty weeks some years ago and thanked Teigen for sharing the devastating news and normalising grief.

The actress wrote "I’ve noticed people criticizing @chrissyteigen for sharing deeply intimate photos of the loss of her baby.

"As if there’s some protocol during soul-scouring calamity that, if not observed, emboldens people who do not know her or her family to say how she should be handling the unimaginable."

Discussing her own miscarriage, she added: "Years ago, I lost a baby at 20 weeks. I had managed to keep my pregnancy quiet and I absolutely collapsed inside and no one would have known.

"There is grief, shame and shock so often that come with an experience like this, plus the heartbreak of your body continuing, after the loss, to act as if it had a child to nurture.

"Your milk comes in, with no one to feed. It can be the loneliest, most soul destroying period of time, particularly if you are not in the position of having an emotionally connected, supportive partner like Chrissy has."

She continued: "I think it’s an honour to be allowed into another persons grief, especially with a subject like this which so often puts a woman into that hall of mirrors state of life continuing as if the world hasn’t, for you ,come to a bloody and terrible halt.

"Sending so much love to the Legend family, but also so much to the women and couples who have kept it quiet and suffered. I know there are so many.

"Thank you @chrissyteigen for making sure it is abundantly clear how devastating this is, and how life changing it can be without support. Let’s let the grieving decide what’s right for them. Send support or keep quiet . This is a really hard time to bear .Blessings and hugs to all x."

The image connected to the caption read: "Some babies are born to be angels and given Heaven instead.

"They are carried inside of the hearts of broken-hearted parents and their families forever; Learning to fly with wings in paradise, where nothing can hurt them, instead of learning to walk on Earth; We grieve for them and what they might have been, asking why we couldn’t be together."