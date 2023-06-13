Kate Beckinsale ‘heart broken’ after her legendary cat Clive dies

(Kate Beckinsale )

British actress Kate Beckinsale has revealed that her iconic cat — who became an internet sensation during the pandemic — has died, leaving her devastated.

The Underworld star announced Clive’s death on Instagram on Monday evening, alongside a photograph of her hugging him while he was wrapped in a pink fluffly jacket.

“Every single part of my house feels like he should be in it,” the 46-year-old Londoner wrote.

“If anyone is expecting to hear from me, you may not for a bit and I’m sorry. My heart is absolutely and totally broken.”

She added: “I don’t have it in me to make a montage or even look at pictures of him yet.”

Britons became fond of Clive after Beckinsale started posting videos and photos of the pair to her almost six million Instagram followers during the Covid pandemic.

In one video, Beckinsale accessorised Clive with googly eye stickers as the two bopped along to will.i.am and Britney Spears’ Scream & Shout track.

In another, she asked him questions about his life, acting as a hairdresser, while she chopped his mane. Clive also celebrated his 17th birthday and played a little Cat Stevens for his fans.

A number of celebrities have been quick to show their support for Beckinsale.

The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy wrote: “Sending you love.”

American actress Lisa Rinna said: “Oh I’m so so sorry for your loss we loved you sharing Clive with us. Thank you.”