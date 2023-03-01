Kate beats William in endurance test during spin class while wearing high heels

The Prince and Princess of Wales went head-to-head in a race during a spin class at a leisure centre in South Wales on Tuesday (28 February).

Kate was awarded a golden trophy after beating Prince William during a visit to Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in Port Talbot.

“Not sure I am dressed for this,” said Kate, who was wearing a cream turtle neck top, checked skirt and black heeled boots.

The initiative at Brynawel Rehabilitation Centre, near Pontyclun, Rhondda Cynon Taf, is intended to provide mental health support. The centre is working with Life at No.27, a non-profit gardening and horticultural therapy organisation.

The royal couple launched a series of therapy gardens and allotments during the visit.

Later in the day, the royal couple went head to head in an endurance challenge using spinning bikes to see who could ride the furthest in just 45 seconds uphill.

On entering the room, Prince William apologised to cyclists and said: “Sorry for ruining your spin class,” reports the BBC.

The pair made the appearance the day before Saint David’s Day, on 1 March, the date of Saint David’s death in 589 AD, the patron saint of Wales.

The visit comes as reports suggest that the Prince and Princess of Wales are considering whether their eldest child, nine-year-old Prince George, and second in line to the throne, should be included in the congregation at King Charles’ coronation in May.

The Telegraph reports that his siblings Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, are expected to attend the ceremony as spectators and won’t have an official role to play. Meanwhile, the royal could be given a formal role.

According to the newspaper, Prince William and Kate Middleton are still considering what would be best for their son, given the media attention his son will be subject to.