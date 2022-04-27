Kate and Anne visit maternal healthcare colleges HQ

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Princess Royal have arrived at the London offices of medical organisations working in maternal healthcare for a rare joint royal visit.

Anne is patron of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) and Kate is patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), and the organisations now share a headquarters.

The building is home to a collection of women’s healthcare organisations and the hub has been designed by the RCOG to foster collaboration across the sector.

When the princess and duchess arrived they were welcomed by RCM chief executive Gill Walton and RCOG president Dr Edward Morris.

Anne has been patron of the RCM, one of the world’s oldest and largest midwifery organisations, for 20 years, while Kate became patron of the RCOG in 2018.

They will meet representatives from Tommy’s National Centre for Maternity Improvement and learn about the innovative digital tools being developed to identify and support women with higher-risk pregnancies.

Anne and Kate will take part in a roundtable discussion which will bring together sector experts and new mothers to discuss the measures being taken to tackle inequalities in maternity care.