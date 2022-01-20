Katalon Introduces TestCloud - a Cloud-Based Cross-Browser Test Solution to Help Teams and Developers Enhance the Quality of Their Products

TestCloud is the easiest, quickest, and simplest way to test across browsers and operating systems, all from within the Katalon platform.

Katalon

Katalon

Katalon

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katalon, Inc., the provider of a leading test automation platform, today introduced Katalon TestCloud, a cloud-hosted solution that enables Studio and TestOps users to deploy test environments to execute automated test scripts simultaneously across multiple browsers and operating systems without having to set up or maintain physical testing resources or third-party configurations.

Today, software applications need to deliver a consistent and reliable experience across multiple browsers, operating systems, and devices. Up to this point, teams have used Katalon Studio and Katalon TestOps to design, orchestrate, and gain insights from their tests. With TestCloud, teams have access to the complete Katalon platform, where they have a full testing experience and can deploy cloud-based test environments on-demand to execute their automated tests.

We created TestCloud to provide a better, easier, quicker, and simpler way to adopt and scale best practices for testing across browsers and operating systems, all from within the Katalon platform. TestCloud provides better speed and simplicity compared to other third-party cloud-based test environments already integrated into the Katalon platform.

Availability

The trial version of TestCloud is immediately available for all Studio and TestOps users.

Additional Resources

About Katalon

Katalon is the leading provider of software test automation solutions. With a flexible platform for web, API, mobile, and desktop testing that fits teams, projects of any size, and any purpose. Katalon is widely trusted by a global community across over 160 countries.

Katalon is recognized as a top automation tool by prestigious reports such as Gartner, Capterra, and IT Central Station.

Story continues

For more information, visit https://www.katalon.com.

Media contact

Lucio Daza

lucio@katalon.com

Related Images













Image 1: Katalon





Katalon









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



