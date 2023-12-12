Kat Dennings marries Andrew W.K., joined by pals Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song for ceremony
Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. weren't "Home Alone" for their walk down the aisle.
The "2 Broke Girls" actress and rock singer married in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home on Nov. 27, the couple confirmed to Vogue in a story published Monday.
"We realized that a small home wedding was too cozy to resist," Dennings told the fashion outlet. "Plus, all our stuff was there so we wouldn’t have to pack anything."
The newlywed couple also kept things lowkey for their guest list, which only included about 15 people, per Vogue. Luckily, close friends Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song made the cut.
In one photo of the nuptials provided by Vogue, Culkin can be seen wrapping his arms around Song and planting a kiss on the back of her head while the "Amphibia" star looks on.
"Everyone was happy and enjoying (themselves) and there wasn't a dull moment," Dennings reflected on the ceremony's homey feel. "I took my shoes off immediately."
Culkin and Song's appearance at Dennings' wedding follows the couple's high-profile outing at the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this month. The "Home Alone" star was honored with the 2,765th star on the Walk of Fame Dec. 1.
During his emotional acceptance speech, Culkin thanked those who helped his career, as well as his family and fiancée Song.
"I'd like to thank Brenda. You are absolutely everything," Culkin said. " You're my champion. You're the only person happier for me today than I am. You're not only the best woman I've ever known, you're the best person I've ever known."
