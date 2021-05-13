Kat Dennings Is Engaged To Andrew W.K., So Let's Get A Party Started

Well, here’s an announcement absolutely no one had on their 2021 celebrity engagements bingo card.

Kat Dennings, 34, confirmed her engagement to musician Andrew W.K., 42, on social media Thursday. The couple confirmed their relationship on social media earlier this month.

“Don’t mind if I do,” Dennings captioned a photo on Twitter showing her newly bejeweled hand holding the “Party Hard” singer’s.

On Instagram, the “2 Broke Girls” star added a few more photos to her engagement announcement, one of which shows the couple wearing matching black T-shirts and kissing in what can only be described as an abundance of hair.

The “She Is Beautiful” singer responded to Dennings’ Twitter post with a simple engagement ring emoji.

The musician posted the same photos as his bride-to-be, captioning his post with the same engagement ring emoji.

On April 29, the “WandaVision” actor alluded to her romance with the rocker on Instagram by posting two photos of him captioned with a black heart. She followed that post a few days later with two others — one in which W.K. is kissing her on the forehead and another of the couple smooching, making their relationship Instagram official.

W.K. was a bit less subtle with some of his posts confirming his relationship with Dennings:

Dennings previously dated musician Josh Groban after they were introduced to each other by Dennings’ “2 Broke Girls” co-star Beth Behrs. But they split in 2016, per People.

People also reported that W.K. “began amicable divorce proceedings in late 2019” with Cherie Lily, whom he married in 2008.

It is unclear how long Dennings and W.K. have been dating, but let’s just hope that whenever they do get married, they’ll PARTY HARD at their reception.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.