Kastelic gets first 2 goals, Senators top Canadiens 6-4

  • Ottawa Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic (23) leans into Montreal Canadiens center Rem Pitlick (32) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 23, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
    1/10

    Canadiens Senators Hockey

    Ottawa Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic (23) leans into Montreal Canadiens center Rem Pitlick (32) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 23, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Ottawa Senators left wing Parker Kelly (45) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
    2/10

    Canadiens Senators Hockey

    Ottawa Senators left wing Parker Kelly (45) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Ottawa Senators centre Mark Kastelic (47) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens as Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) reacts during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
    3/10

    Canadiens Senators Hockey

    Ottawa Senators centre Mark Kastelic (47) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens as Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) reacts during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Ottawa Senators centre Josh Norris (9) scores on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
    4/10

    Canadiens Senators Hockey

    Ottawa Senators centre Josh Norris (9) scores on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Ottawa Senators centre Mark Kastelic (47) scores on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
    5/10

    Canadiens Senators Hockey

    Ottawa Senators centre Mark Kastelic (47) scores on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save as defenseman Chris Wideman (20) and Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) and center Josh Norris (9) watch during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
    6/10

    Canadiens Senators Hockey

    Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save as defenseman Chris Wideman (20) and Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) and center Josh Norris (9) watch during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Ottawa Senators left wing Parker Kelly (45) leaps as the puck passes over the head of Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
    7/10

    Canadiens Senators Hockey

    Ottawa Senators left wing Parker Kelly (45) leaps as the puck passes over the head of Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • The name of the late hockey legend Guy Lafleur, who died Friday, is seen on an LED display during a moment of silence before an NHL hockey game between the Ottawa Senators and the Montreal Canadiens in Ottawa, Ontario on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Lafleur, among the sport's all-time greats, died at age 70 following a battle with lung cancer. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
    8/10

    Canadiens Senators Hockey

    The name of the late hockey legend Guy Lafleur, who died Friday, is seen on an LED display during a moment of silence before an NHL hockey game between the Ottawa Senators and the Montreal Canadiens in Ottawa, Ontario on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Lafleur, among the sport's all-time greats, died at age 70 following a battle with lung cancer. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • The late hockey legend Guy Lafleur, who died Friday, is memorialized before an NHL hockey game between the Ottawa Senators and the Montreal Canadiens in Ottawa, Ontario on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Lafleur, among the sport's all-time greats, died at age 70 following a battle with lung cancer. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
    9/10

    Canadiens Senators Hockey

    The late hockey legend Guy Lafleur, who died Friday, is memorialized before an NHL hockey game between the Ottawa Senators and the Montreal Canadiens in Ottawa, Ontario on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Lafleur, among the sport's all-time greats, died at age 70 following a battle with lung cancer. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • The late hockey legend Guy Lafleur, who died Friday, is memorialized before an NHL hockey game between the Ottawa Senators and the Montreal Canadiens in Ottawa, Ontario on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Lafleur, among the sport's all-time greats, died at age 70 following a battle with lung cancer. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
    10/10

    Canadiens Senators Hockey

    The late hockey legend Guy Lafleur, who died Friday, is memorialized before an NHL hockey game between the Ottawa Senators and the Montreal Canadiens in Ottawa, Ontario on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Lafleur, among the sport's all-time greats, died at age 70 following a battle with lung cancer. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ottawa Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic (23) leans into Montreal Canadiens center Rem Pitlick (32) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 23, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ottawa Senators left wing Parker Kelly (45) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ottawa Senators centre Mark Kastelic (47) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens as Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) reacts during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ottawa Senators centre Josh Norris (9) scores on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ottawa Senators centre Mark Kastelic (47) scores on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save as defenseman Chris Wideman (20) and Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) and center Josh Norris (9) watch during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ottawa Senators left wing Parker Kelly (45) leaps as the puck passes over the head of Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
The name of the late hockey legend Guy Lafleur, who died Friday, is seen on an LED display during a moment of silence before an NHL hockey game between the Ottawa Senators and the Montreal Canadiens in Ottawa, Ontario on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Lafleur, among the sport's all-time greats, died at age 70 following a battle with lung cancer. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
The late hockey legend Guy Lafleur, who died Friday, is memorialized before an NHL hockey game between the Ottawa Senators and the Montreal Canadiens in Ottawa, Ontario on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Lafleur, among the sport's all-time greats, died at age 70 following a battle with lung cancer. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
The late hockey legend Guy Lafleur, who died Friday, is memorialized before an NHL hockey game between the Ottawa Senators and the Montreal Canadiens in Ottawa, Ontario on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Lafleur, among the sport's all-time greats, died at age 70 following a battle with lung cancer. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Montreal Canadiens
    Montreal Canadiens
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Anton Forsberg
    Anton Forsberg
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Carey Price
    Carey Price
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Austin Watson
    Austin Watson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Josh Norris
    Josh Norris
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cole Caufield
    Cole Caufield
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Mark Kastelic scored his first NHL goal and his second ended up being the game-winner for the Ottawa Senators, who beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Saturday night.

Austin Watson, Josh Norris, Parker Kelly and Alex Formenton also scored for the Senators, while Anton Forsberg made 44 saves.

Rem Pitlick had a pair of goals and Cole Caufield and Joel Edmundson also scored for Montreal, which has lost eight straight. Carey Price, making his third consecutive start, stopped 20 shots.

The Canadiens had No. 10 patches on their jerseys in honor of Guy Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70. Prior to puck drop, the Senators showed video highlights of Lafleur, which led to a chant of “Guy, Guy,” as many got to their feet. The Senators also held a moment of silence for Lafleur, who was from Thurso, Quebec, just east of Ottawa.

It was the first meeting of the teams since Brendan Gallagher criticized Ottawa's Tim Stutzle of feigning injury. While Stutzle was scoreless, he drew three penalties and there was a fight in the opening minutes of the game.

The Senators jumped out to a 6-3 lead in the second period thanks to a trio of goals scored in a span of 67 seconds. Watson opened the scoring in the first minute, followed by Kelly beating Price stick side at 6:43 of the period. Just 32 seconds later, Norris beat Price from in close, and 35 seconds after that, Kastelic scored his second of the night.

Montreal called a timeout and rebounded, scoring twice to make it 5-3 as Caufield took a great pass from Mike Hoffman to beat Forsberg stick side.

The Senators were able to regain their three-goal cushion as Formenton beat Jeff Petry in a foot race for his fifth shorthanded goal of the season.

Trailing 6-3 to start the third, Pitlick scored his second of the game midway through the period. The Canadiens kept pressing, but Forsberg was solid.

NOTES

Ottawa’s Thomas Chabot returned to the lineup after missing the last 19 games with a fractured hand. Connor Brown and Nikita Zaitsev were both unable to play and Scott Sabourin was recalled from AHL Belleville … Montreal’s Pezzetta returned to the lineup after serving a two-game suspension, while Jordan Harris took Kale Clague’s spot on the blue line.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Host Boston on Sunday night.

Senators: Host New Jersey on Tuesday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why do Florida Republicans hate Critical Race Theory? Because they engage in the racist behavior it exposes | Editorial

    Florida’s Republicans sure have a way with words. LGBTQ residents are “groomers” out to subvert innocent children. Protesting peacefully can get you arrested in the “free” state of Florida.

  • Turkish air space closed to planes carrying troops from Russia to Syria - TRT cites minister

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish air space has been closed to military and civilian planes carrying troops from Russia to Syria after consultation with Moscow, Turkey's state broadcaster TRT Haber cited Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying on Saturday. NATO member Turkey has good relations with both Russia and Ukraine and has sought to mediate in the war between them.

  • Ukraine now has more tanks on the ground than Russia does, US defense official says

    Western countries are supplying Ukrainian forces with heavier weaponry while Russia is still feeling its losses from earlier in the war.

  • 15 Mother's Day gifts you can snag at Best Buy

    Shop these hot deals at Best Buy Canada for Mother's Day.

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Tsuut'ina makes international headlines linked to possible Jake Paul fight

    The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Devils land a blow to Vegas' playoff hopes with 3-2 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nathan Bastian had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Monday night. The Golden Knights blew their chance to gain ground on the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division, and their playoff hopes lessened severely with just five games left to play. Vegas is three points back of Los Angeles in the division and four points back of Dallas and Nashville for a wild-card berth. In a rare win for the Devils — their 13th in their last 40 g

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • OG Anunoby breaks down fourth-quarter surge vs. Sixers

    OG Anunoby discussed finding his game in the fourth quarter of Toronto’s Game 2 loss to the 76ers, How officiating is forcing the Raptors to guard Joel Embiid differently than in the regular season, and what he’s looking forward to about returning to Toronto for Game 3. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors role players have no answers in disappointing Game 2 loss

    With injuries mounting to key Raptors contributors, Toronto needed its role players to step up big in Game 2. For the most part, that didn't happen.

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • Canadian tennis star Andreescu continues return with loss to Sabalkena in Stuttgart

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Thursday after a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 loss to third seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Sabalenka clinched the win and advanced to the quarterfinals with her fifth converted break point in eight chances. Andreescu responded well after being on the wrong end of a lopsided first set, but couldn't complete the comeback. She had a break opportunity down 4-2 in the third set, but wasn't able to convert. Andreesc