Kassie DePaiva to Appear as 'One Life to Live' Character Blair on 'General Hospital'

The actress last reprised her role as Blair on the longstanding medical soap for a multi-month crossover in 2012

Kassie DePaiva is bringing her One Life to Live character, Blair Cramer, back to General Hospital.

The 62-year-old daytime soap star’s appearance as the fan favorite character will begin in September, an ABC rep told TV Line. It is unclear what her storyline will entail on the series.

DePaiva has crossed over from One Life to Live to General Hospital before.

In March 2012, the actress appeared as Blair in the longstanding medical soap for a multi-month crossover, two months after One Life to Live ended its broadcast on ABC.

Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content Kassie DePaiva as Blair in 'One Life to Live'

The event also brought the return of Roger Howarth’s Todd Manning — her love interest in the daytime series. Howarth has since been starring in General Hospital for over a decade and has appeared as many different characters: first as Franco Baldwin and currently as Austin Gatlin-Holt.

When DePaiva returned to Days of Our Lives as Eve Donovan earlier this month, she opened up about a possibility about going back to the hospital in an interview with Soap Opera Digest.

“There’s a lot of history there, a lot of time, a lot of water under that bridge,” she teased before noting the longstanding history she had with Howarth. “But I guess Todd is not Todd, right? So if I was to go back on that show, he probably wouldn’t recognize me. But I could go, ‘You’re hot. You look like somebody I used to know.'”

ABC, Inc. General Hospital

This past April, General Hospital celebrated its 60th anniversary of being on air.

"It's incredibly rewarding and humbling to be a part of this amazing legacy," executive producer Frank Valentini told PEOPLE at the time. "When I look back at our show's 60 years, I can't help but think of how much time and effort goes into making just one episode of television. Our cast and crew are some of the hardest working people in this industry, putting in long hours in order to make the best possible show we can."

"The idea of producing over 250 episodes a year for the last six decades is truly remarkable," he added. "It's a testament to the staying power of daytime television and the incredible support our fans have shown us throughout the years."

ABC's Emmy Award-winning daytime drama is both the longest-running scripted drama and the longest-running American soap opera currently in production.

Filmed in Hollywood, California, the show was the brainchild of married soap writers Frank and Doris Hursley when it premiered on April 1, 1963. To date, General Hospital — which aired its 15,000th episode on June 22, 2022 — holds the record for the most outstanding daytime drama wins, taking home the prestigious Emmy Award a record 15 times.

