Kaspersky Lab co-founder accepts invitation to testify to U.S. Congress

By Dustin Volz

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Eugene Kaspersky, the co-founder and chief executive of Moscow-based anti-virus firm Kaspersky Lab, said on Thursday he accepted an invitation to testify to U.S. lawmakers later this month over the security of his company's products, but that he needed an expedited visa in order to do so.

The appearance before Congress would be Kaspersky's most high-profile attempt to address long-standing accusations from U.S. intelligence agencies and lawmakers that his firm's software may be used to conduct espionage on behalf of the Kremlin.

"I appreciate and accept the invitation to testify before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, and if I can get an expedited visa, I look forward to publicly addressing the allegations about my company and its products," Kaspersky said in an email to Reuters.

The invitation came a day after the Trump administration told U.S. government agencies to remove Kaspersky Lab products from their networks, saying it was concerned the company was vulnerable to Russian government influence and that using its anti-virus software could jeopardise national security.

The committee said on Thursday it invited Kaspersky to testify on Sept. 27. U.S. government and private-sector cyber experts were also invited.

Kaspersky has repeatedly denied allegations that it is a pawn of the Kremlin or that it conducts espionage on behalf of any government.

In an opinion piece published by Forbes on Thursday, Eugene Kaspersky defended his company, which he said had been targeted for nearly five years by unsubstantiated rumours that have yielded no proof of any wrongdoing.

"I've repeatedly offered to meet with government officials, testify before the U.S. Congress, provide the company's source code for an official audit and discuss any other means to help address any questions the U.S. government has about Kaspersky Lab - whatever it takes, I will do it," Kaspersky wrote.

But Kaspersky told NBC News in July that he was not currently travelling to the United States because he was "worried about some unexpected problems" if he did, citing the "ruined relationship" between Moscow and Washington.

Kaspersky Lab did not immediately respond when asked when its chief executive was last in the United States. A source familiar with U.S. inquiries into the company said he had not been to the United States since spring of 2015.

Two sources familiar with the inquiries said Kaspersky has been most concerned about the probe of allegations that the company sabotaged competitors in the anti-virus industry through information-sharing programs.

(Reporting by Dustin Volz; additional reporting by Joseph Menn; editing by Phil Berlowitz and Jonathan Oatis)