Kaspersky expands its network of Transparency Centers opening three new facilities

Kaspersky
·4 min read

Woburn, MA, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Committed to providing its customers and partners with security assurance on its products and practices, Kaspersky has opened three additional Transparency Centers worldwide in Japan, Singapore, and the United States. These new facilities expand opportunities for customers and partners to learn more about Kaspersky’s engineering and data processing practices gives them the ability to review the company’s source code and other areas of the business.

IT technologies now contribute to almost every aspect of our lives, and the scope of data entrusted to them grows exponentially each year. This has turned data processing into the backbone of digitalized societies. As data generation continues to skyrocket worldwide, data processing volumes are following suit and increasing dramatically. Committed to ensuring that customers and partners are informed about how the company’s products work, the engineering and data management practices in place led Kaspersky to launch the Global Transparency Initiative (GTI) aimed at empowering company stakeholders with knowledge and giving them the confidence to trust Kaspersky.

One of the GTI's cornerstones included opening a global network of Transparency Centers, trusted facilities where customers and partners can review the company’s code, software updates, threat detection rules and other activities. No other cybersecurity provider has done anything as far-reaching as this. In opening these Transparency Centers, Kaspersky is taking a significant step towards becoming completely transparent in its protection technologies, infrastructure and data processing practices. Since the launch of the first center in 2018 in Zurich, Switzerland, Kaspersky has launched several more and now operates code review centers in Madrid, Spain, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and São Paulo, Brazil.

The newly opened Transparency Centers will welcome the company’s enterprise partners and customers, including state agencies and regulators, responsible for cybersecurity. Two additional facilities in in Tokyo and Singapore ensure the company’s greater proximity to stakeholders in this region. The new center in Woburn, MA in the United States will serve as a venue for the company’s North American Transparency Center, which was previously located in New Brunswick, Canada.

To make visits to Kaspersky’s Transparency Centers as rewarding as possible, the company offers several read-only review options based on visitors’ skills and their interests ranging from a general overview of Kaspersky’s security and transparency practices to a comprehensive review of Kaspersky’s source code under the guidance of the company’s experts.

Kaspersky provides its source code review solely for consultation purposes and follows the strictest access policy meaning a request for the source code review could be turned down in the event of security concerns. To ensure the integrity of its source code, Kaspersky provides read-only access to review its source code, which excludes the possibility of any modifications.

With the assistance of Kaspersky’s experts, visitors to the Transparency Centers can:

  • Review the company’s secure software development documentation and source code of the company’s key product portfolio including flagship consumer and enterprise products, as well as all the versions of our software updates and threat detection rules

  • Rebuild the source code to ensure it corresponds to the publicly available modules. The compilation process, available at Transparency Centers, provides security assurance about the integrity of Kaspersky’s source code

  • Check the Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) for Kaspersky products to enhance supply chain security

  • Review the results of third-party security audits (such as the SOC 2 audit report and ISO 27001 assessment report) both remotely and physically

Since the opening of the first Transparency Center in 2018, the company has organized over 25 visits, with enterprise customers becoming the most frequent guests. Information about Kaspersky’s data management practices have received the most attention from visitors, while source code reviews happen occasionally, which could be explained by the existing need for cybersecurity capacities across organizations to properly approach product security evaluations. This, in particular, led to the launch of a dedicated Cyber Capacity Building Program (CCBP), by which Kaspersky experts aim to help a broader community worldwide learn practical tools and knowledge for such security assessments, and teach trainees about secure code review, code fuzzing and other.

We are the first company in the cybersecurity industry to open our source code for external reviews,” said Andrey Efremov, Kaspersky’s chief business development officer. “Kaspersky has been working hard to prove that we are a trustworthy and reliable partner. I would like to invite our potential and existing customers, and government regulators to our new Transparency centers and we will do our best to answer all possible questions about our source code, threat detection rules, software updates as well as about our engineering and data processing practices.”

Since 2017, Kaspersky has been implementing its Global Transparency Initiative. Some of the latest GTI developments include relocating its cyberthreat-related data processing and storage for Kaspersky’s users in Latin America and the Middle East to Switzerland, re-certification of Kaspersky’s data services by the independent certification body TÜV AUSTRIA and the launch of the digital version of the “Cyber Capacity Building Program” that aims to help organizations worldwide develop practical tools and knowledge for security assessments.

A list of Kaspersky’s latest GTI updates are available here.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity company founded in 1997. Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help 240,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at usa.kaspersky.com.

CONTACT: Cassandra Faro Kaspersky 7815031812 cassandra.faro@kaspersky.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • How Blue Jays can move forward after Hyun Jin Ryu injury

    The Blue Jays have three options for filling the Ryu-sized hole in their starting rotation.

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Auger-Aliassime suffers shock defeat to world No. 205 in Libema Open semifinals

    'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Libema Open grass-court tennis tournament after being upset in the semifinals by Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands on Saturday. Van Rijthoven, ranked 196 places lower than world No. 9 Auger-Aliassime in the ATP rankings, denied the Canadian a chance to play for his second Tour win with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5) victory. The Dutch player broke Auger-Aliassime in the sixth game of the first set to take a 4-2 lead. He held se

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.