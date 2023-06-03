Kaslo infoNet plans fibre high-speed access for all in Area D

Nearly every home in Kaslo and rural RDCK Area D will have access to world-class internet speeds in the next three years, if funding comes through on a project by a local community-owned internet company.

The Kaslo infoNet Society has asked the RDCK to support the project to the tune of $98,188. The non-profit group is looking for a further $774,000 from the Province and $160,000 from the Columbia Basin Trust for the ‘Fibre to the Home throughout Area D’ plan, as it is titled.

“By installing fibre-optics throughout the rural parts of RDCK Area D, these remote residents and businesses will be able to participate in the digital economy, attend remote educational opportunities, and participate in the modern fabric of life,” says a summary report presented to the Rural Affairs Committee on May 15.

The project would see 270 homes connected directly to the high-speed internet fibre line laid down by the society.

Under the ambitious plan, households would be connected to “gigabyte service,” or 1,000 Mb/sec, in Area D. The society will be expanding its existing network of fibre through Argenta to Cooper Creek and up as far as Howser. In much of that area, they’ll be replacing the society-owned fixed wireless service now provided to the rural area north of Kaslo and surrounding the north end of Kootenay Lake. The society also plans to expand into new developments in the village of Kaslo and south to Ainsworth by 2026 under the plan.

“We’ll never get to 100%. There will always be someone off in the woods who has a ‘taxpayer address,’” says Kaslo infoNet Society Manager Isaac Maxfield. “But we’re aiming to get to that last percentile in Area D, which means hitting every little population outcropping we can.”

About the only community that won’t be reached is Poplar Creek, about 70 kilometres north of Kaslo – though it is a long-term goal to get there, he said.

The entire project will cost about $1.3 million dollars, says Maxfield, and about $1.1 is eligible for funding from government sources. The $98,000 request to the RDCK’s Community Works Fund will help secure other funding sources – including the money needed from the provincial Connecting Communities BC Fund.

“The RDCK and Director Watson have been major supporters, both financially, politically and socially,” he says. “As we are finishing up our current project, we are starting to look at the rest of Area D – the more far-flung areas.”

The project cost works out to about $5,000 per household, and by swapping fixed wireless systems for buried fibre cable, residents will get a much faster, robust and redundant system – at a fraction of the cost the industry usually charges.

“I was at a BC Broadband conference last month, and I was speaking to a gentleman from the US, who sells fibre and fibre products,” Maxfield recalled. “He said they can do it for $30 a foot. We do it for a tenth of that cost.”

He says one reason for that is there aren’t “contractors upon contractors upon contractors” getting involved in the job.

“It’s the Kootenays. Every 10th guy has an excavator, or knows someone who does,” he says. “We can hire those folks and do something for the community. Most of the experts will tell you it’s not feasible to do what we’re in the middle of doing.”

They also save by taking their time, and spending years to do the job as money comes in, and hiring local. And Maxfield says studies have shown that the investment in the hook-ups will be paid back fully in just a few years.

“You average it out [to making] roughly $1,000 per customer per year, that’s the industry back-of-the-napkin math,” he says. “It’s about a five-year return on investment to connect some of these households. As a non-profit, it’s something we’re willing to do.”

Beginning the rollout of this plan this year and finishing by 2026 depends on securing the funding soon – and so far, both the federal government and the Province have been notably slow in releasing funds for projects. But even if they don’t receive funding this round, he says the plan remains the same – it might just be slowed down a bit, but eventually it will happen.

“We’re waiting on confirmation for funding for our pie-in-the-sky dream of getting this done in four years, with generous funding. But if we’re not able to receive the funding in time, we’ll still move forward. Just not the time frame and fashion we presented. But as a non-profit, that’s our goal regardless how it happens – to get service to those last remaining clusters or single households that we can reach.”

That’s because, says Maxfield, the non-profit society’s goals remain the same: bringing affordable connectivity to a region underserved by big telecommunication corporations.

“It’s a real joy working as a non-profit, and embodying those values where we’re really just interested in getting the service out there,” he says. “And if the books balance at the end of the year, that’s great. We don’t have to pay dividends… we just have to keep doing our thing and that’s really satisfying in a way.”

The RDCK board ratified the Rural Affairs Committee decision to approve funding for the project at its May monthly meeting. The money will come from the Community Works Fund, a pot of money distributed by local area directors to benefit their communities.

John Boivin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Valley Voice