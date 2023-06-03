Kaslo council, May 23: No to rent relief for Kemball tenants

Council is called upon to make tough calls every meeting, but this month saw the Village leadership having to turn down worthy requests by several groups for a variety of reasons.

A request by the Village’s Health Advisory Committee for $70,000 to update the community’s hospital expansion blueprints was dead on arrival at council. The money, the committee hoped, could come from the Village’s $990,000 share of the Growing Communities Fund. The billion-dollar provincial fund was announced last year to aid communities with infrastructure projects.

Several community groups have come forward looking for some of the money since the grant was announced this spring, including the Library Committee and Kootenay Lake Innovation Centre.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The short answer to the health committee’s request, however, was straightforward: “[Provincial staff] responsible for the administration of the grant program have advised that the proposed use of funds is not eligible,” a staff report reads. “The Growing Communities Fund must be used to improve municipally owned infrastructure. “

Council directed staff to include the request as an item for discussion at the upcoming strategic plan meetings, as well as forward it to the regional hospital board for lobbying at the level of Interior Health.

• The health committee wasn’t the only organization turned down at the meeting. The Village’s tenants at the Kemball Building were denied a request for rent relief for the summer.

The Kootenay Lake Innovation Centre made the request last month, saying the conditions for working in the historic Kemball building were impossible during the summer.

“KLIC has cited the poor condition of their rented space, lack of temperature control and the negative impacts of neighbouring construction as barriers to their ability to attract enough members to become self-sustaining,” notes a staff report.

While the request follows council’s strategic plan to help support KLIC, it was outside the Village’s power to grant rent relief, as the rents are set by bylaw. Staff also noted that while KLIC has paid $40,000 in rent to the Village since October 2020, it has also been given free use of rooms in the building too – amounting to about $18,000 in rent relief in the same period. The rent hasn’t been raised since KLIC moved in either, they said.

While denying the request, council also moved to refer the situation back to staff to see what other methods of support the Village could offer KLIC.

• Even the Bard of Avon got turned down at the council meeting. The Kaslo Shakespeare Festival was told they’d have to pay the $100 fee to use the new Front Street Park stage. The festival is planning a free performance of The Tempest this summer, and asked the Village to reduce the $100 rental fee.

“Since the rental rates are set by bylaw, council cannot by resolution waive the applicable fees,” notes a staff report. “The appropriate mechanism for providing this assistance, if council so chooses, would be through a grant-in-aid.”

However, the window for such grants for the spring and summer is closed, and the festival would have to provide some baseline paperwork to council to even be eligible.

Story continues

OK to noise variances

Not every request was turned down at the meeting. Two organizations were granted exemptions from the Village’s noise bylaw to hold events this summer.

The Kaslo Housing Society is inviting dignitaries to speak and wants to hire musicians (“not a punk or headbanger band,” they assured council) for the event. But since both need to be amplified, the society need the exemption from the noise bylaw. (Councillor Erika Bird recused herself during the debate on the exemption, as she is a member of the Housing Society executive.)

Also presumably not hiring punks or headbangers, the Langham Cultural Society was granted a noise bylaw exemption for its Summer Music Series. Taking place on Saturdays between June and September, the series will consist of two-hour concerts at the Front Street Park stage.

Play beer- err ball!

Kaslo’s Slo-Pitch League will have a beer garden at its July 14-16 tournament at the Murray Pearson Ball Field. Council gave conditional approval of the application, though staff will require the sport body to properly finish its application paperwork and arrange for toilet facilities at the event.

Kaslo Bay road closure

The Kaslo Jazz Festival will have unfettered use of the road into Kaslo Bay Park for nearly a week in August surrounding the music event. Council approved the six-day closure of Kaslo Bay Road to non-festival traffic, after the Jazz Fest worked out concerns with other stakeholders for access to the marina and docks.

“The proposed road closure will improve public safety by restricting the number of vehicles that have access to the area during periods of heavy use,” staff wrote in a report. “Jazz Fest staff will control access to the east end of Kaslo Bay Road to ensure that only permitted traffic can proceed.”

Earlier this year, the boat club said they needed access during that period, and the festival will set aside 10 reserved parking spaces for club members. The boat club will provide Jazz Fest with a list of members’ vehicles that are permitted to use the parking spaces on a first-come, first-served basis. For other members of the public who might want to launch their boat from the site, the Jazz Fest has secured an alternate boat launch for use during the event.

The road will be closed August 2-7.

John Boivin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Valley Voice