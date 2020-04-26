Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) and Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2020 / Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Merit Medical Systems, Inc. ("Merit Medical" or the "Company") (MMSI) on behalf of the Company's stockholders.

Recently a shareholder class action complaint was filed in federal court on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company's stock between February 26, 2019 and October 30, 2019. Among other things, the complaint alleges that during that time period Merit Medical and certain senior executive officers issued a series of false and misleading statements to investors concerning the integration of acquired companies, Merit Medical's product pipeline, and the Company's prospects and financial guidance.

The firm's investigation seeks to determine whether members of Merit Medical's board of directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with this alleged misconduct.

Current Merit Medical stockholders who purchased shares of the Company's stock prior to February 26, 2019 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 - 1585, or via email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Additional information may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/merit-medical-systems-inc/.

