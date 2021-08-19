Kashmiri YAKHNI: Super Simple, Yoghurt Based Mutton Broth

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

Camera: Zijah Sherwani

We know that the mountain air stirs your soul and trust us, so is this Kashmiri cuisine. YAKHNI, a comforting dish from the Paradise on earth, is a mutton recipe. A yoghurt based broth seasoned with a mixture of ground spices has its own flavour profile. Recreate the flavours by following these easy steps.

INGREDIENTS

1 Kg Mutton 2 Inch Ginger cut into smaller pieces 11 Garlic Cloves 5 Bay Leaves 1 Cinnamon Stick 3 Black Cardamoms 5 Green Cardamoms 7 Cloves 1 tsp Black Pepper 1 Kg Curd 2 tsp Crushed Mint 1 tsp Ginger Powder 2 tsp Fennel Powder

To Pressure cook the Mutton

Add Mutton, Ginger, Garlic pods, Bay leaves, Cinnamon stick, Black cardamoms, Green cardamoms, Cloves and Black pepper

Add 1½ cup of water and 2 tsp Salt

Pressure cook till Mutton softens

For Preparing The Gravy

Heat Ghee on medium flame and stir continuously to avoid lumps and curdling

Stir till the yoghurt boils

Add dried and crushed Mint, Ginger powder and Fennel powder

Cook it on low flame when the yoghurt comes to boil

Once the Mutton is ready, remove all the spices and add it in the curd gravy. You can add it piece by piece or by straining the broth.

Add Broth to the gravy and let it cook.

Treat your family with a hearty dinner of yoghurt based mutton broth and hot piping rice.

. Read more on What The Food by The Quint.Kashmiri YAKHNI: Super Simple, Yoghurt Based Mutton Broth2 Killed in Afghanistan's Asadabad During Rally; Flag Protests in Kabul . Read more on What The Food by The Quint.