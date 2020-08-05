Article 370: What Kashmir Media Is Reporting Today

Kashmiri media has had a harrowing year as journalists in the region sought to report on the situation since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and the impact it has had on people in Jammu and Kashmir.

As the erstwhile state witnessed the longest internet shutdown in the world, journalists have been demanding authorities lift the ban. The Supreme Court has been hearing Kashmir Times editor Anuradha Bhasin’s petition challenging the internet ban imposed in the region by the Central government from August 5.

Last week, journalist Qazi Shibli, editor of Kashmiriyat, was detained by the police in Srinagar under the 107 of the CRPC and moved to Srinagar Central Jail. Shibli had been released from UP’s Bareilly jail just this April after he was detained in July 2019 under the Public Safety Act.

In April, journalists Masrat Zahra and Gowhar Geelani were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for posts on their social media pages.

An FIR was filed by the Jammu and Kashmir police against The Hindu’s Peerzada Ashiq for the news story ‘Kin allowed to exhume bodies of militants in Baramulla’, published in April, which they termed as “fake news”. The journalist has said he stands by the report.

Here’s a look at what Kashmir media is reporting today:

KASHMIR READER

Nusrat Sidiq reports for the Kashmir Reader: ”“Crippled economy, muzzled media, loss of jobs, business, tourism and education, houses damaged in encounters, youths killed in gunfights, and an ever-increasing sense of insecurity among the common people have been the outcome of the abrogation of Article 370.

Dr Sheikh Showkat, professor of law, told Kashmir Reader that things have visibly gone worse since the abrogation. The region has been turned into a prison, he said.

“The only visible development one can see here is the increased violence, more Indian troops on ground, barricaded roads and concertina wires,” he said.

On Tuesday Showkat wrote on Twitter, “We remain...

