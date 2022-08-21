Kashmir Hindus on edge after resurgence of targeted killings

Yogita Limaye - BBC News, Srinagar
·7 min read
Rajni Bala
Rajni Bala, a school teacher, was shot dead by militants in May

On the way to the government high school in Gopalpura village, in the southern part of Indian-administered Kashmir, is a rushed tribute to a much-loved teacher.

Six stones encircle the spot where 41-year-old Rajni Bala was killed on the morning of 31 May.

Students and staff were just gathering for prayers outside the school building when they heard a sound like a firecracker. But in a region where violence is a part of everyday life, they immediately knew something was wrong.

Rajni Bala was shot in the head by anti-India militants, police said.

It's widely believed that she was targeted because she was a Hindu, a minority in the country's only Muslim majority region. There has been a wave of Hindu killings in the past year - the latest just last week. Sunil Kumar Bhat was shot dead in an apple orchard in the Shopian area of south Kashmir.

Rajni's family say they had tried to move out of Kashmir before the attack on her.

The school in Gopalpura, Kashmir
Since Rajni Bala's killing, only half the students at the school have been attending classes

"A month-and-a-half ago, a Hindu driver was killed a couple of kilometres from the school, and there had been other attacks on Hindus in different parts of Kashmir. Since then we were scared and we'd applied twice for a transfer for Rajni," her husband Rajkumar Attri said.

Rajni Bala taught history and loved the school she'd worked at for five years. She'd told her colleagues she would have never wanted to move if not for the threat.

"She was such a decent person, so full of knowledge and friendly. She was adored not just in our school, but in our entire village," said Saima Akhtar, a science teacher. "We are devastated."

Since the killing, only half the students have been attending classes and trauma was visible on the faces of those who had made it to school.

Mr Attri has now moved out of the region with their teenage daughter.

A protest by Kashmiri Hindus
Many Kashmiri Hindus who came back to the region have been sitting in protest, demanding to be relocated

The killings have brought back memories of 30 years ago, when hundreds of Hindus were killed by militant groups, triggering an exodus of the community from the region.

It was at the start of Indian-administered Kashmir's complex conflict which has raged on for decades.

Since the late 1980s, Kashmir Valley has been gripped by an armed insurgency, which India accuses Pakistan of fuelling in order to disrupt peace in the region that is disputed between the two countries. Islamabad denies the accusations.

Over the decades, thousands of Indian security forces, militants and civilians have been killed in the conflict.

But since 2003, the Hindu community has rarely been specifically targeted. In fact, since 2010, there have been efforts to bring back those who had left, with government jobs and flats given as incentives.

Lt-Governor Manoj Sinha, the region's top administrator appointed by the Indian government, told BBC Hindi that the number of targeted attacks on civilians needed to be measured over a longer period of time.

"These are very sad incidents. But if you look at targeted killings, not just of Hindus but of all civilians in the past 10 to 15 years, then it's a number that's reducing now. The atmosphere of fear is not as grave as it was earlier," he said.

But Kashmiri Hindus, who returned to the region in the past decade, say they fear for their lives and want to leave again.

In a resettlement colony in south Kashmir, scores of Kashmiri Hindus who came back to the region through the government incentive programme have been sitting in protest, demanding to be relocated.

"Since we returned, we've had many problems, such as the condition of the homes we've been given. But we didn't feel targeted. Now, we have begun to fear for our lives," said Sandeep Raina, an engineer who works in public services.

"I was 10 when my family fled in the 1990s. My son is now at a similar age and we want to leave again," he added.

"If someone next to me takes their hands out of their pocket, I feel they're going to pull out a gun to shoot me. We've stopped sending our children to school and we hardly go out of our compound," said Sanjay Koul, a public school teacher.

Resettling Kashmiri Hindus back in the region has been one of the campaign promises of India's governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Many of the Hindus at the camp said there was pressure on them from the government to not leave, as it would dent that promise.

The government did not respond to these allegations.

An Indian soldier in Kashmir
Anger against the Indian state has grown since 2019

Militant groups say they are attacking minorities and outsiders because they believe India's Hindu nationalist government is trying to change the religious demographic of the Muslim-majority Kashmir.

It's an allegation the Indian administration rejects. Its actions, though, have fuelled distrust.

In 2019, the federal government revoked Kashmir's autonomy, imposing federal rule in the region, and allowed outsiders to purchase land. There is no elected regional government, while large sections of the police and bureaucracy are now dominated by officers from other parts of the country.

Anger against the Indian state, which has long been felt in some parts of Kashmir, has grown since 2019.

In the village of Turkwangam, 20-year-old Shoaib Mohammad Ganaie, a Muslim civilian, was shot dead on 15 May.

His family said he was outside a car spare parts shop they had set up a few months earlier, when a paramilitary soldier pointed a gun at him and asked him to raise his hands. Shoaib followed the order, his relatives said, but the soldier still shot him in the chest.

Ghulam Mohammad Ganaie
Ghulam Mohammad Ganaie's son Shoaib was shot dead by a paramilitary soldier in May

Shoaib's father, Ghulam Mohammad Ganaie, 50, spends the whole day tending to his son's grave.

"Shoaib was a civilian, a student and a shopkeeper. What was his crime?" he said as he broke down. "We want justice for this cruelty inflicted on us. A piece of our hearts has been taken from us."

He shows a photo of his son, who loved playing cricket, wearing sporting gear and holding up a big trophy.

The police and paramilitary told the BBC that Shoaib was killed in a crossfire. But multiple eyewitnesses insisted there was no gunbattle for him to get caught in.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident. His father says he is grateful to local officers for helping the family to get Shoaib's body released to them quickly, but he has no hope that the truth of what happened to his son will come out.

"If we had our own government, we could at least hold someone to account. Here, there is no-one to listen to us, no-one to ask any questions of. They don't need votes from us, so why would they care?" Mr Ganaie said.

There have been many such allegations of killings of civilians by security forces in recent months.

The Indian government did not respond to the BBC's questions about such cases.

Lt-Gov Manoj Sinha said an elected government would be put in place at an "appropriate time" as decided by India's home ministry, without elaborating on what that means.

As Ghulam Mohammad left his home to walk to his son's grave again, he said, "No one is safe in Kashmir. When you leave your home, you don't know if you'll return in the evening."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UPDATE 4-Japan PM Kishida COVID positive, cancels African development conference trip

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to cancel a planned trip to Tunisia to attend a key conference on African development, a person close to him said on Sunday. Kishida, who has just returned from a week-long vacation, will work from his residence from Monday and will join the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) online, the source said, asking not to be identified because he is not authorised to talk to the media. The prime minister developed a cough and fever on Saturday and took a PCR test on Sunday morning, which confirmed the positive result in the afternoon, a Cabinet Office spokesperson said separately.

  • We Think Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to...

  • Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

    TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week: German chancellor visit German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is visiting Canada this week. Scholz and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are expected set to sign a hydrogen agreement in Stephenville, N.L., during the trip. Bank results Canada's big banks will start reporting their third-quarter financial results this week. Scotiabank is first out of the gate when it reports on Tuesday, followed by RBC and National Bank on

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    Sen. Lindsey Graham scores win in Georgia election case. A hiker is missing after flash flooding at Zion National Park. And the daughter of a Putin ally was killed in a car bombing. It's the biggest news you missed.

  • Trump's long shadow, Biden's uncertain political future keep 2024 hopefuls from Iowa State Fair

    Potential White House hopefuls from both parties often swing by Iowa's legendary state fair during a midterm election year.

  • Daughter of Russian ideologist known as 'Putin's brain' killed in car explosion

    The daughter of Russian nationalist ideologist Alexander Dugin was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow.

  • Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'

    MOSCOW (AP) — The daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as “Putin's brain” was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday. The Investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina. The 29-year-old was the daughter of political theorist Alexander Dugin, a prominent proponent of the “Russian world” concept and a vehement supporter of Russi

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Garcia beats Kvitova to win Western & Southern title

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into next week’s U.S. Open, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. Garcia, already the first qualifier to reach the tournament final, clinched the victory when Kvitova sent a second serve return into the net. Garcia dropped to her knees and lay on her back on the court after the final point. The 28-year-old French woman went into Sunday's match with a WTA Tour-leading

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.