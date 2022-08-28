Kash Patel Says His Life's In Danger Because He's In FBI Affidavit

Mary Papenfuss
·2 min read
Kash Patel Says His Life's In Danger Because He's In FBI Affidavit

Fierce Donald Trump ally Kash Patel is claiming his life is now in danger because his name appears in the heavily redacted affidavit released Friday supporting the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago earlier this month.

“Brown Lives Matter,” a clearly furious Patel said in a statement late Friday.

In a message posted on Truth Social, Patel called it a “vicious attack from DOJ/FBI who intentionally jeopardized my safety by un-redacting my name in the most reviewed search warrant in the history of the United States.”

The “DOJ is on the line for my security with their dangerous actions,” Patel added. “These gangsters are on notice.”

But Patel, a former top Pentagon staffer, had already placed himself very publicly in the middle of the documents issue. He quickly defended the former president after FBI agents seized several boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago, including classified and even top-secret information.

Patel and the former president have insisted in interviews that Trump had a “standing order” that documents removed from the White House were “declassified.”

Patel claimed in an interview with Breitbart that he was “there with Trump when he said, ‘We are declassifying this information.’”

But no written evidence has been presented to support that. In addition, experts say Trump had to follow a process to declassify documents, and share his decision so other officials would know. There doesn’t appear to be any evidence of that.

Other White House officials have said they never heard of such an order.

Patel appears in a footnote in the affidavit referring to his claim to Breitbart.

The footnote quotes the Breitbart article that Patel “characterized as ‘misleading’” that “classified material is among records that POTUS provided” to the National Archives from Mar-a-Lago.

The claim of widespread declassification was not mentioned in Trump’s latest motion to have a “special master” review the seized documents to determine if any might have been somehow protected by executive privilege.

A letter from the Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran included in the affidavit suggests that Trump had absolute declassification authority, but it does not state that Trump actually declassified any of the documents.

Former U.S. Andrew Weissmann said Friday on MSNBC that while Patel may not be in added danger from death since the release of the affidavit, the document does indicate he could be at legal risk (see the video below).

He is “clearly in the crosshairs,” said Weissmann, noting that the affidavit apparently does not refer to any “declassified” documents.

Patel “really needs to be getting a lawyer,” said Weissmann.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nearly 1,000 killed in Pakistan monsoon floods

    Brothers Naseeb Ullah and Abid Ali found the home they had built in ruins on Saturday after floodwaters submerged the Baluchistan village of Sohbat Pur in Pakistan. (AP video: Mohammad Farooq)

  • Trump ex-Attorney General Bill Barr predicts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be elected president in 2024

    While he's impressed with DeSantis, Barr said he would still vote for Trump over Democrats Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, or California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

  • Pakistan to Dodge Short-Term Default as Political Turmoil Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan is poised to evade a near-term default amid expectations the International Monetary Fund will resume its $6 billion bailout program, but a rally in the nation’s assets may fizzle out amid escalating political tensions.Most Read from BloombergPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansTrump’s Stash at Mar-a-Lago Included Highly Classified DocumentsNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleTop Central Bankers Deliver Hawkish Mess

  • Unsecured storage, confidential documents: What Trump search affidavit reveals: Recap

    The Justice Department was ordered to release by Friday a redacted version of the affidavit justifying the search of Trump's Florida estate.

  • Unsealed Affidavit: Agents Thought They’d Find ‘Evidence of Obstruction’ at Mar-a-Lago

    James Devaney/GettyThe Department of Justice on Friday released a redacted version of the sworn affidavit used to substantiate the FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate for evidence of potential violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice, including the unlawful retention of classified documents prosecutors say weren’t supposed to be there.The 38-page affidavit, submitted by an unidentified FBI Special Agent with training “specific to counterintelligence and espionage i

  • 🚨Trump Search Docs Unsealed🚨

    We now have a clearer picture of what prompted the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida home that led to the discovery of highly classified documents.

  • Emma Raducanu’s run of form at Cincinnati was ‘massive’, says Martina Navratilova

    Raducanu beat Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka to give herself a boost before heading to the US Open

  • 5 key takeaways from release of affidavit in FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

    The Justice Department on Friday unsealed a redacted version of the affidavit used to secure the warrant for the FBI to search former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

  • They were arrested for voter fraud in Florida. They didn’t know they were ineligible

    Ron DeSantis hyped the arrests of 20 people with felony convictions for voting illegally as part of a crackdown on fraud. Defendants say they didn’t know they did anything wrong, and voting rights advocates point to a broken system exploited by politics, <strong>Alex Woodward</strong> reports

  • Member of Dr. Oz's medical advisory board says he no longer associates with the celebrity physician because of his politics: 'I want nothing to do with him'

    Joel Fuhrman, who appeared on "The Dr. Oz Show" five times, told Insider he no longer supports Mehmet Oz because of his ties to Donald Trump.

  • Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope Call Out Jason Aldean's Wife for Transphobic Comment: 'Real Nice'

    "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human?" Maren Morris wrote in response to Jason Aldean's wife Brittany Aldean, who shared a transphobic comment on Instagram earlier this week

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S