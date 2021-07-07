Karus Gold Announces $10M Brokered Financing

Proceeds to Advance the Company’s South Cariboo District Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karus Gold Corp. (“Karus Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Eight Capital (the “Agent”) in connection with a private placement of up to 5,385,000 units at a price of $0.65 per unit (“Units”) and up to 7,472,000 charity flow through units at $0.87 per charity flow through unit (“Charity FT Units”) for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$10,000,890 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a “Unit Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $1.10 at any time on or before the date which is 24 months after the closing date of the Offering. Each Charity FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company that qualifies as a “flow through” common share and one half of one Warrant.

The Agent will have an option, exercisable in full or in part, up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering, to sell up to an additional aggregate amount of $1,500,000 of Units and/or Charity FT Units at the respective offering prices (the "Agent’s Option").

The Company plans to use the proceeds from the sale of the Units for the advancement of its South Cariboo District Gold Project in British Columbia, as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes. The gross proceeds from the sale of the Charity FT Units will be used for expenditures which qualify as “Canadian exploration expenses” (“CEE”) within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Company will renounce such CEE with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2021.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about August 5, 2021, or such other date as agreed to between the Company and the Agent, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the securities regulatory authorities.

About Karus Gold

Karus Gold is 100% owner of the 1,000 km2 South Caribou Gold District that includes the drill-stage FG Gold and Gold Creek projects in British Columbia. Karus Gold is supported by strategic investors Eric Sprott; and insiders, together with the management and Board, own approximately 59% of the basic shares outstanding.

Further information on Karus Gold and its assets can be found on the Company’s website at www.karusgold.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting us as info@karusgold.com or by telephone at (888) 455-7620.

On behalf of Karus Gold

”Andrew Kaip”

Chief Executive Officer

(647) 515-7858

Investor Relations

Nima Shafigh – Kin Communications

(604) 684-6730

KAR@kincommunications.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects", “suggests” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, the successful closing of financing and final proceeds received, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

Such factors include, among others: risks related to exploration and development activities at the Company’s projects, and factors relating to whether or not mineralization extraction will be commercially viable; risks related to the hazards and risks normally encountered in the exploration of minerals, such as unusual and unexpected geological formations; uncertainties regarding regulatory matters, including obtaining permits and complying with laws and regulations governing exploration, development, production, taxes, labour standards, occupational health, waste disposal, toxic substances, land use, environmental protection, site safety and other matters, and the potential for existing laws and regulations to be amended or more stringently implemented by the relevant authorities; risks related to title to the Company’s properties, including the risk that the Company’s title may be challenged or impugned by third parties; the ability of the Company to access necessary resources, including mining equipment and crews, on a timely basis and at reasonable cost; competition within the mining industry for the discovery and acquisition of properties from other mining companies, many of which have greater financial, technical and other resources than the Company, for, among other things, the acquisition of mineral claims, leases and other mineral interests as well as for the recruitment and retention of qualified employees and other personnel; access to suitable infrastructure, such as roads, energy and water supplies in the vicinity of the Company’s properties; and risks related to the stage of the Company’s development, including risks relating to limited financial resources, limited availability of additional financing and potential dilution to existing shareholders; reliance on its management and key personnel; inability to obtain adequate or any insurance; exposure to litigation or similar claims; currently unprofitable operations; risks regarding the ability of the Company and its management to manage growth; and potential conflicts of interest.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.



