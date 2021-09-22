Kartik Tyagi's sensational final over seals victory for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings

Kartik Tyagi became a hero for Rajasthan Royals as he defended four runs off the final over against Punjab Kings as they pull off a sensational two-run win in Dubai. Sportzpics

Kartik Tyagi became a hero for Rajasthan Royals as he defended four runs off the final over against Punjab Kings as they pull off a sensational two-run win in Dubai. Sportzpics

The Royals batted first and got off to a good start. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis shared a good partnership for the first wicket while Liam Livingstone and Mahipal Lomror contributed with valuable runs. Sportzpics

At one point, Rajasthan were looking set to score more than 200 but Punjab did well in the death overs. Fabian Allen took a blinder near the boundary to dismiss Livingstone. Sportzpics

Mohammed Shami picked three wickets while Arshdeep Singh ended up with a five-wicket haul as Punjab bowled out RR for 185. Sportzpics

In the chase, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal shared a 120-run stand for the first wicket. It was Rahul's lucky day as he was dropped thrice in his 49-run knock. Sportzpics

