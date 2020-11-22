Kartik Aaryan Birthday Special: 100 Days With Mr Arrogant, Love 911- Five Korean Romantic Comedies The Actor Can Be A Part Of

Kartika Aryan has figured out his space in this overcrowded Bollywood industry. Some women bashing, a similarly themed monologue, a bit of romance and some jokes for the people in the gallery, he is sorted. Post Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, he has seen unprecedented popularity and box office riches. Clearly, he would be looking for something new now and we think we have an idea. How about some Korean romantic comedy remakes? Kartik Aaryan Shares Picture in Long Locks, Gets Compared to Keanu Reeves (View Pic)

We know Hallyu fans in India will abhor this idea because let's admit it, South Koreans are the boss when it comes to romantic comedies. With all their absurdities and beliefs in place, they make some credible movies in this genre and Bollywood, let's face it, will get stuck with mediocrity. But that's not the point here. There are certain Korean romantic comedies which, if made in Hindi, will benefit from Kartik's presence. On his birthday today, let us tell you about five such comedies.

100 Days With Mr. Arrogant



This is right up Kartik's allay. He has to play a rich High School brat who enslaves a teenage girl after she kicks a can that leaves his car damaged. For once, Kartik won't have to play a victim. There's ample scope for monologues too.

My Tutor Friend



This will do Kartik's acting talent a huge favour as he will be able to show a lot of range here. The main lead keeps flunking High School finals and a girl of his own age will tutor to make sure he does. A lot of hilarity ensues here as both try to usurp each other. Kartik can be really brash here and show his mean side as well.

Love 911



The protagonist is a firefighter here. Many of Kartik's female fans are already sold on that idea but we will still elaborate. This movie has everything - drama, action, comedy and romance. The guy is still mourning his wife while the girl is obsessed with her career. They meet and things take a turn for interesting. This would be a welcome change from the kind of comedies Kartik is increasingly getting limited to.

Windstruck



A spin-off of My Sassy Girl, the movie is about a female cop who mistakes another cop for a thief and are then assigned to do a job together. That leads to a lot of comedy moments and some really amazing romantic ones too. We can totally see Kartik do this role because he does a victim of a female perpetrator a little too well.

200 Pounds Beauty



This could be a game-changer for him as it's a movie with a message, something Kartik's movies rarely do. Humiliated and bullied for her size, a girl goes under the knife and emerges gorgeous. She is in love with the music producer but doesn't think he would even look at her for her size. What she doesn't know is that he recognises her beautiful voice and doesn't care about shapes and sizes. Did we tell you it's a musical romantic comedy? Now we did!