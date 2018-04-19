Karsyn Elledge wins race, plays hooky When the granddaughter of seven-time champion Dale Earnhardt and the niece of two-time Daytona 500 winner and fan favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr. wins a race, it’s a big deal. Karsyn Elledge, Kelley Earnhardt Miller’s daughter, notched a victory at Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, North Carolina, on Wednesday night. The victory led to celebratory tweets and …

Karsyn Elledge, Kelley Earnhardt Miller’s daughter, notched a victory at Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, North Carolina, on Wednesday night. The victory led to celebratory tweets and a humorous exchange with her mother over her school attendance the next day.

Been trying like crazy for 3 years to get a win with the top guys here at @MillbridgeRacin and it finally happened tonight!! Thank you @jelledge81 @Jenny_Durst @burrisracing @MPI_INNOVATIONS for supporting me, so glad I could get that win for you finally. pic.twitter.com/kqGIh3inZQ — Karsyn Elledge (@KarsynElledge3) April 19, 2018

👈🏼 Proud Uncle

👇🏼 Awesome Niece https://t.co/3rpmqdZgUv — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) April 19, 2018

“Alright. I‘m not going to school tomorrow.” – @KarsynElledge3 after getting the win @MillbridgeRacin tonight. https://t.co/gRTAc9BjGe — Speed51.com – PFC Brakes News Feed (@speed51dotcom) April 19, 2018

I usually understand it‘s the truancy officer that gives us a hard time! #statelaw https://t.co/LT1lLPdqMS — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) April 19, 2018