Karsyn Elledge wins race, plays hooky

Staff Report
NASCAR.com
  • When the granddaughter of seven-time champion Dale Earnhardt and the niece of two-time Daytona 500 winner and fan favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr. wins a race, it&#8217;s a big deal. Karsyn Elledge, Kelley Earnhardt Miller&#8217;s daughter, notched a victory at Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, North Carolina, on Wednesday night. The victory led to celebratory tweets and &#8230;
  • When the granddaughter of seven-time champion Dale Earnhardt and the niece of two-time Daytona 500 winner and fan favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr. wins a race, it&#8217;s a big deal. Karsyn Elledge, Kelley Earnhardt Miller&#8217;s daughter, notched a victory at Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, North Carolina, on Wednesday night. The victory led to celebratory tweets and &#8230;
1 / 2

Karsyn Elledge wins race, plays hooky

When the granddaughter of seven-time champion Dale Earnhardt and the niece of two-time Daytona 500 winner and fan favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr. wins a race, it’s a big deal. Karsyn Elledge, Kelley Earnhardt Miller’s daughter, notched a victory at Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, North Carolina, on Wednesday night. The victory led to celebratory tweets and …

When the granddaughter of seven-time champion Dale Earnhardt and the niece of two-time Daytona 500 winner and fan favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr. wins a race, it’s a big deal.

Karsyn Elledge, Kelley Earnhardt Miller’s daughter, notched a victory at Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, North Carolina, on Wednesday night. The victory led to celebratory tweets and a humorous exchange with her mother over her school attendance the next day.

What to Read Next