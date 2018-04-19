Karsyn Elledge wins race, plays hooky
Karsyn Elledge wins race, plays hookyWhen the granddaughter of seven-time champion Dale Earnhardt and the niece of two-time Daytona 500 winner and fan favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr. wins a race, it’s a big deal. Karsyn Elledge, Kelley Earnhardt Miller’s daughter, notched a victory at Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, North Carolina, on Wednesday night. The victory led to celebratory tweets and …
When the granddaughter of seven-time champion Dale Earnhardt and the niece of two-time Daytona 500 winner and fan favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr. wins a race, it’s a big deal.
Karsyn Elledge, Kelley Earnhardt Miller’s daughter, notched a victory at Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, North Carolina, on Wednesday night. The victory led to celebratory tweets and a humorous exchange with her mother over her school attendance the next day.
Been trying like crazy for 3 years to get a win with the top guys here at @MillbridgeRacin and it finally happened tonight!! Thank you @jelledge81 @Jenny_Durst @burrisracing @MPI_INNOVATIONS for supporting me, so glad I could get that win for you finally. pic.twitter.com/kqGIh3inZQ
— Karsyn Elledge (@KarsynElledge3) April 19, 2018
👈🏼 Proud Uncle
👇🏼 Awesome Niece https://t.co/3rpmqdZgUv
— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) April 19, 2018
“Alright. I‘m not going to school tomorrow.” – @KarsynElledge3 after getting the win @MillbridgeRacin tonight. https://t.co/gRTAc9BjGe
— Speed51.com – PFC Brakes News Feed (@speed51dotcom) April 19, 2018
Hopefully @EarnhardtKelley will understand 😜 https://t.co/cote8VbMNC
— Karsyn Elledge (@KarsynElledge3) April 19, 2018
I usually understand it‘s the truancy officer that gives us a hard time! #statelaw https://t.co/LT1lLPdqMS
— Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) April 19, 2018
I think this is a yes…. https://t.co/E1hAnQUIg1
— Karsyn Elledge (@KarsynElledge3) April 19, 2018