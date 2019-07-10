Karsyn Elledge, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s niece, flips out of racetrack in crazy sprint car crash
This is not how you should exit a racetrack.
Karsyn Elledge, the daughter of Kelley Earnhardt and niece of Dale Earnhardt Jr., crashed during a USAC sprint car race Tuesday night. The crash was so violent that Elledge’s car flipped over the wall and out of Red Dirt Raceway in Oklahoma.
Take a look at how crazy this is. Thankfully Elledge was OK.
North Carolina’s @KarsynElledge3 bikes big and clears the turn 3 wall! She exited the car under her own power. The feature is coming up! Watch it LIVE on @FloRacing pic.twitter.com/pFN5XzbGMW
— USAC Racing (@USACNation) July 10, 2019
If you had a knot in your stomach while watching it, imagine how Elledge’s mom felt while watching it live.
Try watching this from your couch as the mom. 🙈😱 https://t.co/VOOa3LWZjQ
— Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) July 10, 2019
.@KarsynElledge3 is ok, shaken up as you can imagine. Thanks for everyone checking on her and being concerned!
— Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) July 10, 2019
This wasn’t the first time that Elledge, 18, had gone flipping in a sprint car race this season. She had a crazy flip in March at DuQoin in Illinois.
Elledge, currently in her first season in USAC, is 19th in the standings of the midget car division standings.
