Karsyn Elledge, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s niece, flips out of racetrack in crazy sprint car crash

That's Elledge's car circled in red flipping over the wall at Red Dirt Raceway. (via USAC)

This is not how you should exit a racetrack.

Karsyn Elledge, the daughter of Kelley Earnhardt and niece of Dale Earnhardt Jr., crashed during a USAC sprint car race Tuesday night. The crash was so violent that Elledge’s car flipped over the wall and out of Red Dirt Raceway in Oklahoma.

Take a look at how crazy this is. Thankfully Elledge was OK.

North Carolina’s @KarsynElledge3 bikes big and clears the turn 3 wall! She exited the car under her own power. The feature is coming up! Watch it LIVE on @FloRacing pic.twitter.com/pFN5XzbGMW — USAC Racing (@USACNation) July 10, 2019

If you had a knot in your stomach while watching it, imagine how Elledge’s mom felt while watching it live.

Try watching this from your couch as the mom. 🙈😱 https://t.co/VOOa3LWZjQ — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) July 10, 2019

.@KarsynElledge3 is ok, shaken up as you can imagine. Thanks for everyone checking on her and being concerned! — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) July 10, 2019

This wasn’t the first time that Elledge, 18, had gone flipping in a sprint car race this season. She had a crazy flip in March at DuQoin in Illinois.

Elledge, currently in her first season in USAC, is 19th in the standings of the midget car division standings.

