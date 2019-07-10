Karsyn Elledge, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s niece, flips out of racetrack in crazy sprint car crash

Nick Bromberg
Yahoo Sports
That's Elledge's car circled in red flipping over the wall at Red Dirt Raceway. (via USAC)
This is not how you should exit a racetrack.

Karsyn Elledge, the daughter of Kelley Earnhardt and niece of Dale Earnhardt Jr., crashed during a USAC sprint car race Tuesday night. The crash was so violent that Elledge’s car flipped over the wall and out of Red Dirt Raceway in Oklahoma.

Take a look at how crazy this is. Thankfully Elledge was OK.

If you had a knot in your stomach while watching it, imagine how Elledge’s mom felt while watching it live.

This wasn’t the first time that Elledge, 18, had gone flipping in a sprint car race this season. She had a crazy flip in March at DuQoin in Illinois.

Elledge, currently in her first season in USAC, is 19th in the standings of the midget car division standings.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

