Karrueche Tran and Troye Sivan Star in Ivy Park's Valentine Themed Capsule Collection

Adidas x Ivy Park is spreading the love this Valentine's Day.

Karrueche Tran, Troye Sivan and more stylish celebs star in the campaign for the latest collab between Beyoncé's fashion house and the sportswear brand, dropping Feb. 9.

Entitled Ivy Heart, the sexy rollout is "a new capsule collection inspired by love, just in time for Valentine's Day," according to Adidas.

The campaign's international cast also features Tyson Beckford, Shu Pei and Naomi Watanabe, modeling velour, ribbed knit, spandex, jacquard and jersey, all in shades of red and pink.

Ivy Heart includes several statement pieces, including the IVP Latex Parka, the IVP Sequin Duster and the Pique Jumpsuit.

The collection also boasts several swoon-worthy accessories, like the Heart-Lip Belt Bag, the Latex Baseball Cap and five footwear styles.

The body-inclusive collection ranges in sizes XXXS to XXXXL, with prices from $30 to $300.

Ivy Heart drops February 9 online and February 10 in select stores globally.

Beyoncé, 40, previously gave a glimpse at her 20-year romance with husband Jay-Z, sharing some rare PDA-filled photos of the two of them last month. She and the Roc Nation mogul, 52, whom she married in 2008, previously starred together in a Tiffany & Co. campaign in October, along with their 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.