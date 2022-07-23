Karrie Webb leads Annika Sorenstam in Senior LPGA

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — Karrie Webb shot a 6-under 66 in windy and hot conditions Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over playing partner Annika Sorenstam in the Senior LPGA Championship.

Webb had six birdies in the bogey-free round in 100-degree heat and wind gusting to 30 mph. She was at 9 under with a round left at Salina Country Club.

“It was very challenging today,” Webb said. “I managed my game really well. I actually didn’t play the par 5s great, I only made two birdies on those, but bogey-free on a day like today is a pretty good effort.”

Sorenstam had a 68.

“I feel like I’m ready, I feel like I’m swinging well,” Sorenstam said. “I just have to be patient more.”

The Hall of Famers will play together again Sunday.

“When we play against each other, even if we’re going out for a social hit, we’d probably bring the best out of each other,” Webb said. “I think that’s what’s happened the past couple of days.”

Lisa DePaulo was third at 6 under after a 73.

