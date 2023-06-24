Karren Brady: ‘I said: I’m not going to die tomorrow, am I?’

Brady: ‘I had one ambition, and that was to do what I wanted to do, when I wanted to do it’ - David M. Benett/Getty

Born in Edmonton in north ­London in 1969, Baroness Brady CBE left school at 18 to work for first Saatchi & Saatchi and then LBC as an advertising account executive, before being headhunted, aged 20, to become a director at David Sullivan’s Sport Newspapers.

Three years later, she became managing director of ­Birmingham City Football Club. In 2010 she was appointed vice-chairman of West Ham United, a year after ­becoming a mentor on the BBC ­business reality show The Apprentice. In 2014 she became Baroness Brady of Knightsbridge. She lives in Mayfair with her husband, the former footballer Paul Peschisolido. The couple have two children, Sophia, 26, and Paolo, 24.

Best childhood experience?

I spent a lot of time with my grand­parents when I was growing up and my nan had an office cleaning job. She would get up at five o’clock every morning and I used to beg her to take me. For some people this might sound like child labour, but I used to love it and I still love cleaning today. Everyone who comes into my house says: “My God, it’s immaculate.” My nan and I were very close, and I respected her work ethic. She did her job with pride.

Brady collecting her CBE alongside her husband Paul and children Sophia and Paolo in 2014 - Getty

Best day of your life?

It would have to be two days: each time I gave birth. When you bring another human into the world it’s just an incredible feeling, but both of my labours were different. I had an ­epidural for both of my children, but with my son I said, “I think something’s happening,” and my husband was eating pizza with my doctor. They were watching Gladiators and they said, “Oh, you’re miles away,” and I said: “Honestly, I really do think ­something is happening,” and the ­doctor went, “S--t, his head’s out.” So, while they were munching on their pizza, I was having a baby on my own.

Best role model?

My grandmother. She had this fierce determination and she taught me that you should never look down on ­people unless you’re helping them up. Her big thing in life was to help people where you can, but to be kind and pleasant and fiercely determined for your own ­ambitions. And I guess they had all the characteristics I rely upon.

Best ‘Apprentice’ moment?

When Alan Sugar phoned me and asked me if I would step in for Margaret Mountford. He said to me that Margaret was retiring from the show, and he only had one name on his list – mine – and would I like to come and join him. He explained to me how long the hours would be and how much hard work it would be, and it is both of those things. I’d done the interviews up until that stage. Then, suddenly, I was sitting on the other side of the boardroom, next to Alan. I can assure you that, having sat in all the seats, sitting next to him is far better than sitting opposite him. It was a great feeling to be part of such a such a great show and working with such a good friend.

Brady with Apprentice co-hosts Lord Sugar and Claude Littner - Ray Burmiston/BBC

Best character trait?

My resilience. I do believe that having resilience and determination in life is important. Sometimes simply working out that you’ve got a backbone and using it and keeping going is all you need to get through life. I worked out when I was 18 that my three core ­characteristics were that I was resilient, I was ambitious, and I had integrity, and they’re still my core values today.

Best professional achievement?

Securing the Olympic Stadium as West Ham’s new home in 2013, and we moved in in 2016. When we moved in, we dreamed of European nights in front of sell-out crowds and that’s exactly what we’ve achieved. We’ve got a 62,500 sold-out capacity. We’re the 14th most valuable football club in the world, the ­seventh in the Premier League. We’ve got the third biggest stadium and a ­turnover of more than £152 million, so all of those things stemmed from ­securing that stadium for our future and that’s probably my proudest ­business achievement.

Celebrating West Ham’s Premier League victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage in April - Gareth Fuller

Worst childhood memory?

I was a weekly boarder, so I used to have to go back to boarding school on a ­Sunday. On the way into school, there were three cattle grids on the road, and I remember the sense of dread because when I went over the first one, I knew I was at the point of no return. So, I hate the sound of cattle grids now; whenever I go over one, it brings back those ­Sunday night terrible memories.

I didn’t like anything about my time there. It was a convent, where the education was pretty poor, the food was absolutely ­terrible and I spent my whole life being told what to do: when to get up, when to go to bed, what to eat, when to eat, what to wear and when to wear it. As an ­independent person, I found that ­difficult, and it made me realise at 18 that I had one ambition for myself and that was to do what I wanted to do, when I wanted to do it and how I wanted to do it.

Worst eyebrow-raising Apprentice moment?

A couple of years ago, we had an ­advertising task and they had to develop a logo for a new ocean cruise liner, and this logo looked like a dog turd. It was brown. That was definitely my most, “Oh my God” moment. I just thought, “I cannot believe anybody thinks this is a good idea.” And of course, they lost the task.

Worst day of your life?

In 2006 I had a full body scan for an ­allergic reaction that I’d had to ­something. I went along thinking I had nothing wrong with me other than an allergy and I came out being told I had a brain aneurysm. I didn’t know anything about it, what it was or how it was, and they said, look, you’ve got to go and see a specialist immediately. I said, “I’m not going to die by tomorrow, am I?” and they said, “Well, this is very serious” – then it sunk in.

I had to choose what kind of surgery to have. And I really realised that when people are ill, they get a divorce, they change their job, they travel the world, because it’s a ­realisation of how short life is. I realised that I loved my life and wanted to live it for as long as possible. So, I broke it down into the five steps: accepting that I had the problem, accepting and choosing the solution, having the operation, recovering from the ­operation, and then getting on with my life, which was the most important step of all. It made me realise that you only live once, but if you live it right, once is probably enough.

Worst encounter with sexism?

When I took over Birmingham City Football Club in 1993, at my first away game, I turned up and said to the ­steward on the desk, “Could you tell me where the boardroom is?” and he said, “Directors’ wives over there,” and pointed me in the direction of something called a “ladies’ room”. I said, “No, I am the managing ­director, I need to know, where is the boardroom?” and he put his glasses on and said to me, “Oh, yes, you’re that woman. Stay here, and I’ll find out what to do with you.”

Because in those days, women were not allowed in the boardrooms of football clubs. I always say it was the very first door I pushed open, and I’ve held that door open as wide and as long as possible to get as many other women through as possible. So that was something that really spurred me on to think about equality and the gender pay gap and ­encouraging other women into ­business – and into ­football in particular.

Worst character trait?

You’d have to ask someone else, wouldn’t you? If you asked my other half, he’d say I’m perfect, obviously. Actually, he definitely wouldn’t say that. He’d probably say my excessive cleaning is a problem and he would also say that I have too many cushions everywhere. He says you can’t sit on the sofa because there are too many cushions. Is 16 too many?

