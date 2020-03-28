Karren Brady confirms eight West Ham players self-isolating with coronavirus symptoms

Karren Brady was initially praised for helping secure the move to the Olympic Village: Getty

Eight West Ham United players are now in self-isolation with coronavirus symptoms.

Vice-chairman Karren Brady has confirmed the current state of the Hammers squad with the pandemic forcing the Premier League to be suspended.

Brady wrote in her Sun column: “I am relieved to say they are all showing mild symptoms and, along with their families, seem to be well.

“But it is no more than a handshake, sneeze or cough away from any of us, so no one should be complacent.”

The West Ham squad all have fitness programmes to do at home, with the current plan that they will resume training when this lockdown period ends on April 13.

