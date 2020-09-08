Karolinska Development's CFO is leaving the company

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – September 8, 2020. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that the company's CFO and Deputy CEO, Fredrik Järrsten, has decided to resign from his position. He will remain in his current role until a successor has been appointed, but no later than 7 March 2021.

Fredrik Järrsten has been CFO of Karolinska Development since 2017 and Deputy CEO since 2019. He leaves the position at his own request to take up another senior role in the life science industry but will be at the company's continued disposal during the notice period to ensure a smooth transition process.

"We would like to extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to Fredrik Järrsten for his significant efforts and great commitment during the time in Karolinska Development's management team and wish him all the best for the future," says Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development will immediately initiate a process to recruit a new CFO.

