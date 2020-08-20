Karolinska Development’s Chairman of the Board resigns from his position

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – August 20, 2020. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its Chairman of the Board, Professor Hans Wigzell, has informed the Board that he resigns from his position for personal reasons. The Board will immediately initiate a process to appoint a new Chairman.

Hans Wigzell has been a Board member of Karolinska Development since 2006 and held the role of Chairman during the periods 2006–2013 and 2018–2020. His solid scientific knowledge, many years of experience in drug development and extensive international network have been instrumental in the company's development during the 14 years he has been engaged in the company.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Fredrik Järrsten, CFO and deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 496 46 28, e-mail: fredrik.jarrsten@karolinskadevelopment.com

