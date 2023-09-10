Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Diana Belbita added to October UFC Fight Night event

A women’s strawweight matchup between Diana Belbita and former title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz is heading to a UFC Fight Night in October.

On Oct. 7 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Belbita (15-7 MMA, 2-3 UFC) faces Kowalkiewicz (15-7 MMA, 8-7 UFC) in what will be the second appearance of the year for both fighters. MMA Junkie confirmed the matchup with two sources following the bout appearing on the ESPN event schedule.

The UFC Fight Night event features a lightweight matchup between Grant Dawson and Bobby Green, and will air live on ESPN+.

Belbita, 27, will look to keep the momentum going following a unanimous decision win over Maria Oliveira at UFC 289 in June. If successful, she will get back to .500 in her young UFC tenure.

However, standing in her way will be Kowalkiewicz, 37, who is in the midst of a late career resurgence as a winner of three straight. The Polish fighter was thought to be on her way out after dropping five straight through 2018-21, but has since turned things around with consecutive wins over Felice Herrig, Silvana Gomez Juarez and Vanessa Demopoulos.

With the addition, the current UFC Fight Night event on Oct. 7 includes:

Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green

Joaquin Buckley vs. Alex Morono

Diana Belbita vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn

Chris Gutierrez vs. Montel Jackson

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Joe Pyfer

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Kanako Murata

Bill Algeo vs. Alexander Hernandez

Johnny Munoz vs. Aori Qileng

Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonca

Khusein Askhabov vs. Daniel Pineda

Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins

Montana De La Rosa vs. Stephanie Egger

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie