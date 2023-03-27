Karol G, Jonas Brothers, and Lil Yachty Set as ‘Saturday Night Live’ Musical Guests

karol g snl - Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Psychedelic rock, pop, and reggaetón are headed to Saturday Night Live next month. NBC announced Monday that Lil Yachty, Jonas Brothers, and Karol G will perform on SNL in the coming weeks. Quinta Brunson, Molly Shannon, and Ana de Armas are set to take on hosting duties in that respective order.

This Saturday’s show will see Brunson, who recently won a Golden Globe for her show Abbott Elementary, as host. Yachty, who dropped his experimental Let’s Start Here LP in January, will take the stage as the night’s performer.

April shows!!! pic.twitter.com/6uXWIDLGLT — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 27, 2023

The Jonas Brothers plan on “bringing a couple songs” from their new LP The Album, out April 12, to the show during their April 7 appearance, Joe Jonas teased. This is the Jonas Brothers’ third appearance on SNL after joining the show in 2009 and again in 2019. Shannon, who stars in Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman’s A Good Person, will take the hosting reins.

And finally, Karol G will perform songs from her recent Mañana Será Bonita album when she visits the New York City studio on April 15. De Armas, who starred as Marilyn Manson in Blonde, will host the show. (De Armas is also set to star in Apple TV+’s Ghosted, out April 21.)

SNL last featured Jenna Ortega as the guest host and The 1975 as a performer during their March 11 episode. The previous weekend saw football player Travis Kelce and country star Kelsea Ballerini.

