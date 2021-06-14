Karnataka unlock: Auto-rickshaws, cabs resume operation in 19 districts from today

Visuals from Hubli

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 14 (ANI): After the Karnataka government announced some relaxation in 19 districts in COVID-19 induced lockdown, auto-rickshaws and cabs resumed operations in Dharwad from Monday.

As per the notification, under the rules auto-rickshaws and cabs will ply till 7 pm while all industries have been allowed to resume operations with 50 per cent staff.

As per the Karnataka government, the weekend curfew would be in force from 7 pm on June 18 to 5 am on June 21. Night curfew would be in force on each night on the remaining days between 7 pm to 5 am during the aforementioned period.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Sunday reported 7,810 new COVID-19 cases, 18,648 recoveries and 125 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are 1,80,835 active cases in the state. (ANI)