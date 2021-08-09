Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2021 to be declared today at 3.30 pm; check kseeb.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 results today, 9 August. The results will be announced at around 3.30 pm.

Students, who are waiting for their Class 10 result, can download their scores by visiting the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in after the announcement is made.

Once declared, students can follow these simple steps to check SSLC results:

Step 1: Visit the website- kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in >Step 2: On the homepage, search and open the Class 10 results 2021 link >Step 3: A new page will open. Now, enter the required credentials >Step 4: Your Karnataka Class 10 scorecard will appear on the screen >Step 5: Check your scores and save a copy. If required, take a printout for future use

This year around 9 lakh students registered themselves for the Class 10 exams in the state. Karnataka had decided to go ahead to conduct offline exams this year despite the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The exams were held with strict COVID-19 protocols announced by the board in the presence of police personnel, Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, volunteers from scouts, and representatives from NGOs. These concerned officials had to make sure that all COVID-related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were followed.

Meanwhile, KSEEB has arranged the results on the basis of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) format which was scheduled on 19 and 22 July. However, the process of conducting the examination was different from the regular offline exams. All students were asked to answer MCQs on an OMR sheet. They were also advised to appear for the exams in two phases.

On the first day, students had to appear for core subjects which are Maths, Science, and Social Science while on the other day, it was for language subjects. Compared to last year's attendance, it was also observed that the turnout of students per subject had improved significantly this time.

Reportedly, there were 98.30 for Mathematics, 98.36 for Science, and 98.43 percent for Social Science in attendance.

