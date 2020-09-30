Karnataka reports over 10k new COVID-19 cases, 4868 recorded in Bengaluru

In the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases, Bengaluru Urban recorded 4,868 infections out of the total 10,453 fresh cases reported on Tuesday. However, according to the War Room Bulletin issued by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the city continues to have 16 containment zones, a number which has remained unchanged for the past few days.

Bengaluru has so far recorded 2,23,569 positive cases and reported 22,841 cases in the last seven days alone. The Karnataka capital currently has 44,182 active cases of coronavirus.

In the past 24 hours, similar to Monday, most of the cases were reported from Yelahanka (16%) and Bengaluru West (16%) zones. These were followed by Bengaluru East (15%), Bengaluru South (14%), Bommanahalli (13%), Mahadevapura and RR Nagara (11% each) and Dasarahalli (4%).

Most of the COVID-19 cases reported in Bengaluru were patients between the ages of 31- 40; 1,30,064 of the total positive cases in Bengaluru have been from this age group, followed by 1,29,976 from the 21-30 age group, as of September 28.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Tuesday reported the biggest single-day spike with over 10,400 new COVID-19 cases and 136 fatalities, taking the total number of infections in the state to 5,92,911 and the death toll to 8,777. On Tuesday, 6,628 patients were discharged after recovery. The previous biggest single-day spike was recorded on September 13 with 9,894 cases.

As of September 29 evening, cumulatively, 5,92,911 COVID- 19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state. This number includes 8,777 deaths and 4,76,378 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

The bulletin also said that out of 1,07,737 active cases, 1,06,922 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 815 patients are in Intensive Care Units.

Bengaluru Urban topped the list in the number of deaths, accounting for 67 of the 136 deaths, followed by Hassan (10), Dakshina Kannada (9), Mysuru (7), Shivamogga (6), Koppal (5) and Dharwad (4).

Belagavi, Chitradurga and Tuamkuru each reported three deaths; Ballari, Chamarajanagara, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Mandya and Udupi reported two deaths each and Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Gadag, Ramanagara and Vijayapura reported one each.

Most of the deceased either had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Hassan reported 475 new cases, Mysuru 414, Dakshina Kannada 362, Shivamogga 347, Udupi 319, Ballari 313, Bengaluru Rural 305, Tumakuru 297 and Davangere 288, followed by others. The Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases with a total of 2,28,437 infections, followed by Mysuru with 33,954 and Ballari with 31,420. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 1,78,914 discharged patients, followed by Ballari (28,344) and Mysuru (26,471).

A total of 48,06,197 samples were tested so far, out of which 87,475 were tested on Tuesday alone. Among these, 45,141 were Rapid Antigen Tests.

With PTI inputs