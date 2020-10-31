Karnataka Police Prevent Child Marriage of Minor Girl in Ballari District, 8 Held

The Karnataka Police have prevented the wedding of a minor girl in Ballari district, and arrested eight persons under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

Located 301 km from Bengaluru in the north-eastern part of Karnataka, the Ballari district is one of the most backward regions in the state.

Speaking to IANS, Ballari district Superintendent of Police, Saidullah Adawat, said that acting on a tip-off, the police team raided the marriage hall, where the wedding was taking place on Thursday.

"Though the parents claimed that their daughter was 17 years old, school records showed her age as 14 years and 8 months. Therefore, we prevented the marriage," he said.

The SP added that the parents of the girl were daily wage labourers and perhaps due to lack of awareness, they were marrying off their daughter.

The police have arrested Surendra, the groom, the victim's mother, father, brother and priest, among others.

A case has been registered in connection with the matter and further probe is on.