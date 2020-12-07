Karnataka PGCET 2020 Result Declared at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Details Inside

Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test 2020 (Karnataka PGCET 2020) result are out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. All those who took the Karnataka PGCET 2020, can now check the results online by using their PGCET 2020 registration number or roll number. Candidates qualifying the Karnataka PGCET 2020 will be able to participate in PGCET 2020 counselling. The KEA will release the PGCET 2020 counselling schedule soon on its official website.

The official notification released by KEA states, “Schedule for verification of documents will be hosted in due course on the KEA Website. Original documents to be produced for verification are detailed in PGCET-2020 Information Bulletin. Candidates are hereby informed to arrange their original documents as per their eligibility.” Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of Karnataka PGCET 2020 for further updates.

Karnataka PGCET 2020 result: How to check

Step 1: Candidates will have to first visit the official website of Karnataka PGCET 2020 KEA | Home (karnataka.gov.in)

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for PGCET 2020 result

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, enter your Karnataka PGCET 2020 roll number and submit

Step 4: Karnataka PGCET 2020 result will be displayed on the screen, download the result and keep it safe

Candidates can also download the Karnataka PGCET 2020 result directly from here

Those qualifying the Karnataka PGCET 2020 will be offered admission to various post-graduate courses including M.E. / M. Tech / M. Arch, MBA, MCA in all the government and private colleges and institutes across the state. Those who will be eligible for Karnataka PGCET 2020 admission will have to produce all the required original documents for the verification. KEA will conduct the document verification process online on its official website. For more details, candidates can read the official notification here

Meanwhile, KEA has also released Karnataka DCET Result 2020 on its official website. The DCET 2020 and PGCET 2020 were conducted by KEA on October 13 and 14, 2020 respectively.