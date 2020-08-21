Karnataka KCET Result 2020 Declared: Over 1.53 Lakh Candidates Qualified, Check Results Online at kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result 2020 has been declared today, August 21. According to media reports, about 1.95 lakh students had appeared in this year’s entrance exams to secure seats for professional courses in reputed colleges across the state. Out of the total number of candidates, over 1.53 lakh qualified Karnataka KCET exams 2020. Candidates who appeared in the entrance exams, can check Karnataka KCET Result 2020 at the official websites, kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in. In this article, we bring you the KCET Result 2020 direct link and how to check your marks online. ICSI CSEET 2020 Admit Card Released Online at icsi.edu: CS Executive Exam to Be Held on August 29 Through Remote Proctored Mode, Know Details of the Exam Pattern.

Also Read | CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results 2020 Declared: Here's How Plus 2 Commerce Students Can Check Exam Scores at orissaresults.nic.in

The Deputy Chief Minister, CN Ashwathnarayan, announced KCET Result 2020. As many as 1,75,349 students out of the total 1,94,419 candidates who registered for KCET appeared for the test, qualified the entrance exam this year. Keeping COVID-19 pandemic in mind, he also informed that the counselling process would be held online this year. “There will be two rounds of counselling and one round of extended counselling and there will be no additional round of counselling,” Deputy CM was quoted saying in media reports as he declared the KCET Result 2020.

How to Check Karnataka KCET 2020 Result?

Visit the websites mentioned, kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in .

. Click on the ‘CET- 2020’ result link.

Enter registration number, roll number.

Your KCET 2020 Results will appear on the screen.

Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The Karnataka CET entrance exams for this year were held on July 30 and July 31, following strict social distancing guidelines. Lakhs of students attended the test. The Deputy CM also informed that there would be no hike in fees because of the prevailing COVID-19 and flood situation in the state. The seat-sharing ratio would also be continued as it was for the previous year and representatives of all the associations have agreed to the decision.

Also Read | KCET Result 2020: Karnataka Examination Authority to Declare Results on August 20 at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in