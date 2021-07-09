Karnataka High Court starts Telegram channels to provide info on cases

The Karnataka High Court has started an official Telegram channel to provide case information in the form of cause lists, case status, daily notifications, display boards of High Court and other ongoing activities of the Karnataka judiciary, according to an announcement by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka. Similar channels have also been launched for the district judiciary in 30 districts of Karnataka. A Telegram chatbot, called 'Karnataka High Court Virtual Case Information Services' (HCKChatBot), has also been developed for the High Court of Karnataka.

The chatbot will serve as a virtual enquiry counter, and will provide services of cause lists, case status, daily orders, certified copy status, IA status and scrutiny objections by case number, and current hearing and passed over cases’ information pertaining to the Karnataka High Court. So far, more than 6,500 members have subscribed to the High Court channel, and around 5,000 members have subscribed to district judiciary channels in 30 districts across the state, Justice Oka said. “I hope that the Bar members and litigant public find these citizen centric e-services of the High Court and District Judiciary in Karnataka useful. The service will be available through their hand held devices which will empower them with real-time information in this digital age,” he wrote, asking people to make maximum use of the services.

Earlier in June, while hearing a petition seeking strict implementation of COVID-19 norms in the state, the Karnataka High Court had asked the state government if it was possible to set up a mechanism to register complaints of COVID-19 protocol violations through WhatsApp and Telegram, to make it easy for people to send in complaints along with photographs. The advocate appearing for the state government had said it could lead to difficulties like an overload of information, and issues with dating the images sent in with the complaints.