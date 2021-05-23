Karnataka halts COVID-19 inoculation for 18-44 age group due to vaccine shortage

Representative Image

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 23 (ANI): COVID-19 vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group has been halted in Karnataka, with the state government categorically saying the vaccines for the beneficiary category are "currently not available".

However, the notification issued by Dr Arundhathi Chandrashekhar, director, National Health Mission (NHM), Karnataka, said the "identified state COVID front line workers, vulnerable group and priority groups" within the 18-44 years age group, will be informed of the date and time of vaccination by the designated nodal officers.

Regarding the inoculation of the 45 years and above age group, the notification said the registration for COVISHIELD vaccines will be open online in urban areas and onsite in rural areas for the first dose, and beneficiaries can walk-in to their nearest COVID vaccination center for the second dose.

Meanwhile, the state said that the COVAXIN vaccine is not currently available for the first dose of the 45 and above age group also, but the SMS will be sent to beneficiaries due for their second dose. "Beneficiaries should visit the designated COVID vaccination center mentioned in the SMS," the notification said.

Earlier, the vaccination for people below 45 years was halted on May 20 except for some categories of frontline workers.

However later, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar had said that vaccination for people in the 18-44 age group will resume from May 22.

"State government-identified frontline workers and priority groups will be vaccinated first," he had tweeted. (ANI)