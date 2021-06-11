Karnataka govt to ease lockdown in 20 districts from 14 June; essential items shops to be open till 2 pm

The Karnataka government is set to relax the lockdown from Monday, 14 June. After a significant decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases, the unlock process will soon begin in the state.

The restrictions are going to be eased in Bengaluru Urban and 19 other districts of the state on a trial basis from 14 June to 21 June, reports said.

Shops for essential items, which were operational till 10 am, will now be allowed to open from 6 am to 2 pm. Street vendors can also move around for work during the same hours. Parks will remain open from 5 am to 10 am.

According to the new guidelines, factories will be allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity, however, garment industries have been asked to operate with 30 percent of their staff.

Rickshaw and cab services will resume in the districts that will be unlocked from 14 June, however, only two passengers will be allowed per ride.

Reports also said that these districts will not have any restrictions on inter-state travel but there will be a curfew from 7 pm to 5 am across the state. The curfew on weekends is also going to remain in place starting at 7 pm on Friday and remaining till 5 am on Monday.

The lockdown is going to remain in place in 11 districts till 21 June where the coronavirus positivity rate is still high, Deccan Herald reported.

The districts where there is not going to be any relaxation in the lockdown include Bengaluru Rural, Kodagu, Hassan, Chikmagalur, Davangere, Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Shivamogga, and Mandya.

