Karnataka: Freak accident at New Year party kills two in India

Vinay, 34, died after he was accidentally shot

A New Year's Eve party in India's Karnataka state took a tragic turn when the host died of a heart attack after he accidentally shot dead a guest.

Manjunath Olekar, 67, was preparing his gun to fire celebratory shots during the party at his home in Shivamogga city on Saturday.

But the gun misfired and a bullet hit Vinay U, 34, who was standing next to him.

The police have started an investigation into the incident.

The practice of firing shots in the air to mark weddings and other special occasions is common in many parts of India - these often lead to accidental deaths and injuries.

Police officials have said that Olekar, who had a licensed gun, had allegedly used it in previous years as well to mark the arrival of the new year.

GK Mithun Kumar, police superintendent, Shivamogga, told BBC Hindi that during the party on Saturday, Olekar was loading the gun when he "accidentally pressed the trigger", shooting Vinay, who was his son's friend.

"A firearm can be used only in certain circumstances. Not to fire in the air to celebrate," the police official said.

Vinay was rushed to the hospital after the incident but he died on Sunday evening.

"Following the incident, Olekar went into shock and collapsed," Mr Kumar said.

The bizarre incident shocked the people of Shivamogga so much that even those who did not know the businessman went to his house to pay their respects.

"I just felt sad, so I went to pay my homage," a resident of the city said.

'Dragged her body for hours'

In another tragic incident, a 20-year-old woman was killed in a road accident in national capital Delhi after her scooter rammed into a car. The driver of the car didn't stop the vehicle and dragged the victim for several miles.

Police said that the woman had suffered severe injuries to her head and body. Five people who were in the car have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The lieutenant governor of Delhi has called the incident "shameful" and said that it was being investigated.

Read more India stories from the BBC: