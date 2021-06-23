Karnataka: Drunken man hacks minor son to death, later dies by suicide

Representative Image

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], June 24 (ANI): A 40-year-old man died by suicide on Wednesday after hacking his minor son to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district.

The incident took place within the limits of the Punjalkatte police station.

According to the police, the man, Babu Naika, was drunk when he killed his son Satwik.

A case has been filed based on a complaint filed by the man's wife Sugandhi. She told the police that Naika was an alcoholic and would frequently get into fights after coming home drunk. (ANI)