Karnataka Cong Leaders Caught on Camera Accusing DK Shivakumar of Taking Bribes

Congress media coordinator MA Salim was suspended after the conversation between him and Former Lok Sabha member VS Ugrappa – in which they accuse party president of DK Shivakumar of taking bribes – was caught on camera.

Meanwhile, VS Ugrappa clarified that the Congress party, and “particularly DK Shivakumar” are not supporting corruption.

According to ANI, Ugrappa said:

"“He (DK Shivakumar) is a very good administrator and has earned money via business. Party took action against Saleem for not choosing the right place to share this information.”" -

The two were seemingly in a conversation about Income Tax raids in Karnataka, especially the ones carried out on a political consultancy firm called ‘Designboxed’.

Salim, in the conversations, mentions that someone close to DK Shivakumar has made crores and wonders how much others have made.

The BJP has swiftly reacted to the controversy, with Party General Secretary CT Ravi tweeting:

“Kannadigas are wondering how much the ‘Fake Gandhis' would have collected."

In a live press conference, senior @INCKarnataka leaders discuss that the "Boys" of their President @DKShivakumar have COLLECTED crores of rupees.



They also wonder how much "DKS" would have COLLECTED.



Kannadigas are wondering how much the "Fake Gandhis" would have COLLECTED. pic.twitter.com/om0Lb0usBk — C T Ravi ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) October 13, 2021

The Conversation

Meanwhile, The News Minute has transcribed the entire conversation between the duo as follows:

Ugrappa: Uppar is from Bijapur

Salim: Yes but he was in SM Krishna’s house recently...This is a big scandal. If we start digging his name also will come.

Story continues

Ugrappa: Let me tell you something

Salim: Sir you don’t know….(inaudible) is worth Rs 50 to 100 cr. If he has made so much money, then imagine how much the other guy has. He is just a collection agent.

Ugrappa: We all were adamant and made him party president. But he is not rising because of all these reasons.

Salim: No sir, he is not. He stammers when he speaks. Don’t know if he has low BP or sugar. You see when he talks.

Ugrappa: That is what I said now.

Salim: Yes. Media persons ask me if he is drunk. He is not drunk, that is just his talking style.

Ugrappa: Laughs

(With inputs from ANI and TNM.)

