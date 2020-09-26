Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa wins trust vote in state assembly

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 27 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has won the trust vote in the state Assembly against the no-confidence motion by the Congress against his government.

The no-confidence motion moved by the opposition Congress was defeated by voice vote on Saturday night after a fierce debate for about six hours.

The no-confidence motion was moved by leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri had on Thursday admitted a no-confidence motion moved by the Congress against the BJP government led by Yediyurappa.

Responding to it, Yediyurappa had said that he had no objections to the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition.



"I have no objections to the no-confidence motion, let them do it. Every six months they must move the no-confidence motion once so that I can stay safe for the next six months," Yediyurappa had told reporters.



The Congress leaders including Siddaramaiah and MLA Ajay Singh had said that the party will seek to raise corruption charges against the government in the Assembly.



"There is rampant corruption in the government, people are dying everywhere and every day. In the last one week we have lost one central minister, one Rajya Sabha MP and an MLA. In the corona corruption case, there has been a corruption of almost Rs 2,000 crores and there are riots everywhere. People are dying, and there are corruption charges against the Chief Minister. The no-confidence motion is about the corruption charges in various areas, including his family and various departments also," Singh had said. (ANI)

