Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Tests Positive for Covid-19, Hospital Says His Condition Stable

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine," Yediyurappa announced on Twitter.

The 77-year-old Yediyurappa has been admitted to the Manipal hospital, his office confirmed. The hospital said that the CM is clinically and is being monitored closely by its team of doctors.

He has had a series of public engagements and meetings this past week, including inauguration of the project work on the Bengaluru Bio-life-sciences Park on July 29, where entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar shaw was present.

He had also met Dr K Kasturirangan on Friday, to felicitate him for the New Education Policy that the octogenarian scientist had drafted and that had been announced by the Central government a few days back.

Dr Rangan, who had avoided most personal meetings the last few months, had made an exception on Thursday by allowing the CM and the deputy CM Ashwathnarayan to visit him.

Besides this, Yediyurappa has met Cabinet colleagues and Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala too.